The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) confirmed in an update on the April 30 vehicular accident on the South National Highway in Brgy. Irawan that one passenger suffered a fatal head injury and was pronounced dead at the ACE Medical Center.

City police spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio said the deceased was among the 11 passengers of the shuttle van driven by Steve John Magura Agustin that smashed into a post on Sunday afternoon.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, said Palacio, will be filed against him by the family of the victim.

“Of the 11 passengers po dito sa Irawan vehicular accident, 1 yung binawian ng buhay sa ACE hospital. Then regarding sa case naman, ngayong umaga maipa-file yung case laban doon sa driver (Of the 11 passengers in the Irawan vehicular accident, one person died at ACE hospital. As for the case, it will be filed against the driver this morning),” Palacio said.

“Ten passengers already left and in their respective homes or work na. Only one yung magpo-proceed sa filing of the case, yung kamag-anak noong namatayan (Ten passengers have already left and are now in their respective homes or workplaces. Only one person, a relative of the deceased, will proceed with filing the case),” he added.

Police investigation stated that the vehicle was traveling on the South National Highway from Bataraza town, heading to Puerto Princesa City when the incident occurred. The driver apparently fell asleep for a brief while and was awakened by one of the passengers yelling “poste” as the vehicle approached an electric post.

The driver was able to maneuver the vehicle to the left to avoid a direct hit, but its right side struck the post, injuring a passenger sitting in the back, the police investigation stated further.

The injured passenger was immediately taken to the ACE Medical Center for medical attention, while the vehicle and the driver were brought to the station for further investigation and disposition of the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and the proper authorities are handling the case, the PPCPO said.

BASAHIN SA WIKANG PILIPINO

Isa ang patay sa vehicular accident sa Irawan; driver, haharap sa kaso

Kinumpirma ng Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) sa kanilang update hinggil sa aksidente noong Abril 30 sa South National Highway sa Brgy. Irawan na isa sa mga pasahero ay nasawi dahil sa malubhang pinsala sa ulo na tinamo nito.

Sa pahayag ni City police spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio, sinabi nito ngayong araw ng Lunes, May 1, na ang nasawi ay kabilang sa 11 pasahero ng shuttle van na minamaneho ni Steve John Magura Agustin na bumangga sa poste ng kuryente noong Linggo ng hapon.

Ayon kay Palacio, maghahain ng kaso na reckless imprudence resulting to homicide ang pamilya ng biktima laban sa suspek.

“Of the 11 passengers po dito sa Irawan vehicular accident, 1 yung binawian ng buhay sa ACE hospital. Then regarding sa case naman, ngayong umaga maipa-file yung case laban doon sa driver,” sabi ni Palacio.

“Ten passengers already left and in their respective homes or work na. Only one yung magpo-proceed sa filing of the case, yung kamag-anak noong namatayan,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya, ang sasakyan ay papuntang Puerto Princesa City mula sa bayan ng Bataraza nang mangyari ang aksidente. Nakaidlip umano ang driver at nagising lang nang may isang pasahero ang sumigaw ng “poste” habang papalapit sa isang poste ng kuryente.

Nakapag-maniobra ang driver upang maiwasan ang direktang pagbangga, ngunit nabangga naman ng kanang bahagi ng van ang poste at naapektuhan ang pasahero na nakaupo sa likod, ayon sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya.

Agad na dinala ang pasahero sa ACE Medical Center para sa agarang lunas, ngunit ito ay nasawi kalaunan. Ang mga sasakyan at ang driver ay dinala sa istasyon ng pulis para sa mas malalim na imbestigasyon at karampatang disposisyon ng kaso.

Patuloy pa rin ang imbestigasyon at hawak na ng mga awtoridad ang kaso, ayon sa PPCPO.

