A motorcycle accident in Barangay Bato, Taytay, in northern Palawan, left one resident dead and another criticially injured on October 25, a police report stated.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported that the accident involved Hilbert Gambito, a 22-year-old resident of Brgy. Paglaum, Taytay, and Eddie Eleazar, a 31-year-old from Brgy. Ilian, Dumaran.

Both were driving motorcycles, and neither had a valid driver’s license at the time of the accident, the police said.

Initial investigations revealed that Gambito was allegedly traveling at high speed from Brgy. Paglaum towards Brgy. Bato, while Eleazar was coming from the opposite direction at a similar speed.

Eleazar attempted to overtake another motorcycle, subsequently entering the opposite lane, which led to a head-on collision with Gambito’s motorcycle.

Responding quickly to the incident, personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed both drivers to the Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital for immediate medical attention. Gambito, however, was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician. Eleazar, on the other hand, is still confined in the hospital, receiving necessary treatment.