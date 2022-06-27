One person was killed and another was injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles along the national highway in Barangay Bulalacao, Bataraza on Saturday.

Reports gathered by Palawan News identified the victim as Blesster Jess Lusoc Alfonso, 27, driver of a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, and resident of Brgy. San Pedro.

The injured person was identified as Bruce Lee Kang Asmarudin, 32, driver of a Honda Click 125 motorcycle, and a resident of Brgy. Rio Tuba in Bataraza.

According to the police, Asmarudin was driving without a license and his motorcycle had no license plate.

Alfonso was reportedly traveling from Puerto Princesa City to Bataraza, while Asmarudin was driving from Bataraza to Brooke’s Point when the accident happened.

Both drivers were brought to the Bataraza hospital for treatment. Alfonso, who sustained more serious injuries, was transferred to a hospital in Puerto Princesa City where he expired.