A vehicular accident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday along the municipal road near the Western Philippines University (WPU) in Barangay San Juan, Aborlan, Palawan, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

The accident involved a yellow electronic tricycle, operated by 38-year-old Christopher Rosales Sorbeto, a resident of Aborlan. Sorbeto was accompanied by a back rider whose identity has not been disclosed at the time of this report.

According to the initial investigation, Sorbeto and his passenger had engaged in a drinking session at Sorbeto’s shop before the accident. Following the session, Sorbeto attempted to drive his back rider home on the electronic tricycle.

The accident occurred when Sorbeto, navigating a curve in the road, lost control of the tricycle and collided with a light post adjacent to the roadway.

Both Sorbeto and his passenger were promptly transported to Aborlan Medicare Hospital by the Aborlan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) and Rescue 165.

Sorbeto sustained a broken bone in his right arm. His back rider, on the other hand, was declared dead upon arrival by the attending physician, having suffered severe head injuries.

The local police are continuing their investigation into the accident, including the potential influence of alcohol.