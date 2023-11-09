The dance group Hype Impact Family from Olongapo City won a prize of P100,000 after their victory in the hip-hop dance competition at the Subaraw Festival.

The 2nd Subaraw Hip-hop Dance Competition took place on November 8 in Puerto Princesa City.

Among the participating groups, Hype Impact Family (HIF) stood out not only for their costumes but also for their performance. Out of 15 groups, they were declared the grand champions with their “retro modern” moves to the “remix music” of the upbeat Boogie Wonderland.

The representatives from the province of Zambales, D’ Kwweenz 2.0, proved their dance prowess. Their entertaining performance, mainly comprised of LGBTQIA+++ members, earned them P75,000 for second place, plus an additional P5,000 as a special prize in the on-the-spot dance showdown.

Inspired by the popular anime series One Piece, which recently had a live adaptation, the Kings from Puerto Princesa City incorporated this concept into their act. They won P50,000 with their amusing “cosplay costumes”!and in-character portrayal of the anime’s protagonists, coupled with their dance skills.

Other competitors didn’t leave empty-handed, as they each received P15,000.

The Subaraw Hip-hop Dance Competition, hosted by the city government and supported by the community, made a successful return. The event generated overwhelming applause and cheers in the coliseum, and even the comment section of the City Information Office’s Facebook page live stream was buzzing with activity.