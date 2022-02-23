Board Member Leoncio Ola is urging the executive to shoulder the cost of repair of several local infrastructure projects damaged by Typhoon Odette, including financial assistance to affected residents.

In two separate resolutions passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, Ola endorsed a request for financial assistance for the repair of the Danleg National High School (DNHS) in the town of Dumaran.

He also called for the repair of 31 covered courts that serve as evacuation centers and were damaged by Odette.

He said that due to the limited budget, he needed to make a request to the office of the governor.

“This is actually a request to my office to extend financial assistance for the repair of the building. Considering that the governor has still budget for the repair,” Ola said.

“Tayong mga board member ay halos paubos na ang ating mga budget. Baka pwede makaambag tayo dito sa financial assistance from the office of the governor, so that, the repair can be done,” he added.

A separate resolution authored by Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Purita Seguritan also sought a fund allocation for the construction of the provincial roads in Sitio Ambad, Barangay Suba, in Cuyo town, and one tribal daycare center in Sitio Timbuan, Barangay Abaroan in Roxas.