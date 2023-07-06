Have you ever made the biggest mistake of falling in love with your best friend? Or is it a case where the “bridge” has actually collapsed? Friends daw but deep inside, hopia ka to be more than friends kayo. If you’re seeking additional inspiration to help you make a decision and the advice you’ve received so far isn’t quite resonating with you, consider drawing inspiration from movies that explore similar themes. Films often provide powerful narratives and can offer insights that deeply connect on a personal level.

On this, we’ve got you covered. Here are some movie recommendations from Netflix to feed your delusions kay beshy mo.

Seasons (2023)

In their first ever film together, Lovi Poe and Carlos Aquino star in “Seasons.” Where a spontaneous road trip may be the reason for this best friend’s love story to begin. Mixing it up with drama, we have an excellent recipe for a sad and chaotic story.

Your Place or Mine(2023)

“Your Place or Mine”, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, plays polar opposites Debbie and Peter, who, after a one-night stand in 2003, became the best of friends, which is the best decision they ever made.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

If you want a little laugh while reminiscing about your failed situationships, try watching Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The story of estranged BFFs who reconnect as adults while attempting to balance love, problems, and career in their not-so-perfect lives.

EuroVision: The Story of Fire Saga (2020)

Being goal-oriented doesn’t mean you won’t have a love story to tell. Eurovision: The Story Fire Saga follows the story of Lars and Sigrid as they set out to follow their dreams in the famous Eurovision singing contest. Along the way, tensions arise as they uncover that winning is not easy as it seems.

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story of Fire Saga – Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir, Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong. Credit Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX © 2020

Single All The Way (2021)

Speaking of situationships, Single all the way is a much watch for singles as a guide if you ever encounter someone who needs help pretending. The movie follows Peter and Nick as they pretend to be together to pacify Peter’s Family. But like any other rom-com, Being platonic is not a choice for anyone.

I’m Drunk, I Love You (2017)

Don’t want to take the leap of faith? Watch this movie starring Paulo Avelino and Maja Salvador, who, after a spontaneous trip to La Union before their college graduation, embark on a journey of love and self-realization as they face their hidden feelings for one another. Mapapa “arat shot!” at sanaol ka nalang afterwards.

My Amanda (2021)

Starring Piolo Pascual and Alessandra de Rossi, a beautiful friends-to-lovers story arise. With its natural and believable friendly dynamics, you would say this could happen with you and your “special friend.”

With all these recommendations, some may say that the friends-to-lover trope is old-school, but who would pass on the opportunity to manifest that you and your crush will end up together. Malay mo diba? Go, delulu Beshy!

All movies mentioned are available for streaming on Netflix. Grab your subscription now!