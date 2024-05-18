The Open Governance (OG) Pinas! National Advocacy Campaign, dedicated to promoting citizen involvement in governance, emphasized the significance of local government units (LGUs) in bridging the gap between citizens and policy during the commencement of the campaign’s Mimaropa leg in Costa Palawan on Wednesday.

The OGPinas! in Palawan was in collaboration between the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

It promoted the implementation of an open budget, open audit, open dialogue, open contracting, open info, and open partnership system within local government units as a way of getting the common citizen to take part in governance processes so as to hold government and policy-makers accountable.

DBM Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo presented one of the campaigns commitments for from 2023-2027, the most recent of which was building trust in the electoral system and mitigating voter disenfranchisement.

“This is from the Commission of Elections, who have logged two projects for the NAP Commitments (…) one which is the verification and certification of the list of voters, and the conduct of more overseas and local field registration activities for voters,” Toledo said.

Other OGPinas! speakers included Atty. Francis Benedict Reotutar from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Atty. Hazel Marie Mallari, Partnership and Mobilization Director for Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) Philippines and Atty. Amabel Africa of the Office of Supreme Court.

Reotutar noted during his speech that the certification of the list of voters were done in partnership with civil society organizations. He said that this was the key to a peaceful run of the super election year of 2025, which included the senatorial midterm elections, the Bangsamoro Parliament elections, and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).

“We have yet to formally institutionalize yung accreditation ng civil society organizations sa pag-verify at pag-certify. As of now, we have done the preliminary consultations with the CSOs last March 19,” he said.

That same day, COMELEC spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco noted in a Bangon Pilipinas Ngayon briefing that the office was praying for the delay of the BSKE, from December 2025 to mid-2026, as they are still preparing for the May 2025 elections.

Mallari gave a commendation for LENTE’s partnership with the civil society organizations in Palawan, which included representatives from the state universities and colleges (SUCs) whose volunteers were crucial in informing voters on the ground during the Palawan plebiscite monitoring.

Africa also noted the Supreme Court’s role in the OGPinas advocacy campaign, noting the implementation of the first Green Justice Zone in the country at Puerto Princesa City- which itself was a joint effort between the DILG, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Supreme Court under the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC).