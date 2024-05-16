Twenty-five students of the Palawan Advance Technological School, Inc. (PATS) graduated with an NCII certification this Monday at Lifechurch Chinatown, including Cristie Avila, a 49-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who worked as a teaching assistant in Qatar a few years after obtaining her high school diploma.

Avila decided to enroll in PATS’ Contact Center Services NCII program on a whim this April in order to obtain more certifications for employment. She had only returned to the country in 2022.

“My dreams come true, we are privileged because of the scholarships the government gives for us (…) Kaya yung mga bata na kasama ko, nag-aaral din talaga. Gusto ko makita ng mga anak ko na hindi nakakahiyang mag-aral, katulad ng panganay ko nag-stop na siya, parang nahiya na siya, pero hindi nakakahiyang mag-aral kahit anong edad. Tingnan niyo ako,” Avila remarked.

Avila wanted to find less labor-intensive work after she noticed the toll that her 12 to 14-hour kitchen assistant position took on her. However, most jobs she applied for disqualified her for being overage.

She noted the friendly environment in PATS, as neither her trainers nor her classmates treated her differently because she was older than them. Avila appreciated this, explaining that she had to make up for a steep learning curve in using computer software.

Avila was grateful for her co-graduates, who ranged from 19 to 32 years old, and frequently reminded them that higher education was worth working hard for.

“Naisip ko na makaag-enroll ako dito at maipasa ko yung assessment magkakaroon ako ng medyo maayos-ayos na trabaho sa call center, di na masyado mapagod,” she said.

Among her classmates were Angenica Zumaraga and Jonalyn Butolan, who had recently graduated from Western Philippines University with Bachelor’s degrees in Secondary Education, specializing in Filipino.

Zumaraga and Butolan had been encouraged by their friends to pursue additional courses while awaiting the results of the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Teachers, which will be released on May 24.

“Nakita namin yung post, tapos sabi ng friend namin na bagay siya kasi mai-improve yung communication skills at personal growth namin. Nag-enrol na kami kasi aligned din siya sa course namin, at marunong na kami sa Filipino vocabulary, ngayon pati sa English na rin,” Zumaraga said.

Butolan noted that TESDA not only provided training in the technical aspects but also covered the human resources aspect of the job.

“Handling the customers and customer services. Natuto kami talaga ng tamang approach sa pakikipagkapwa, yung netiquettes (…) General na rin po, grow [your] opportunity when you find it, and continue to dream,” Butulan said.

PATS is currently the only TESDA-registered school offering the Contact Center Services NCII course in Palawan. Although the school’s current focus was on its information and communications technology sector, PATS School Administrator noted that they were likely to add agricultural courses in their mobile programs to round out the curriculum.

Present during the graduation ceremony were TESDA Palawan Provincial Director Gerardo Mercado, SK Federation President and Ex-Officio Councilor Karl Dylan Aquino, Foundever Senior Manager Reschill Mesias, School Administrator Kenneth Roque and School President Atty. Patrick Tan.