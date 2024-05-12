The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), under the Ease of Paying Taxes Act (EOPT Act), has implemented Revenue Regulation No. 7-2024 to streamline tax processes in the Philippines. This regulation significantly impacts sales transactions by replacing Official Receipts (ORs) with Invoices.

Key Changes and Deadlines

Mandatory Invoices: Starting June 30, 2024, all businesses must issue Invoices for sales of goods and services. ORs will be invalid after this date.

System Adjustments: Businesses using BIR-registered systems (CRMs, POS, etc.) need only change “Official Receipt” to “Invoice.” Reaccreditation of software or reissuing a Permit to Use isn’t needed.

Converting Existing ORs: Businesses can temporarily convert unused ORs to Invoices by crossing out “Official Receipt,” replacing it with “Invoice,” and adding required information (business name, TIN, address). New Invoices with Authority to Print (ATP) must be obtained by December 31, 2024, or when converted ORs are depleted.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Seller Penalties: Businesses failing to use Invoices or omitting required information risk penalties.

Buyer Considerations: While the focus is on seller compliance, buyers may still be able to claim input taxes for Invoices with minor missing details. However, this is at the BIR’s discretion.

The Takeaway

BIR Revenue Regulation No. 7-2024 signals a major shift in sales documentation. Businesses must understand and adapt to these changes to ensure compliance and avoid penalties. This move highlights the BIR’s push for streamlined, digitized tax administration.