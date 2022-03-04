The office of 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta will finish more infrastructure projects in Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in 2022.

Agnes Magdaug, Acosta’s spokesperson, said the projects include multi-purpose buildings, drainage systems, and a road project that will be turned over to five barangays of the city this week.

The multi-purpose buildings are set to be turned over to barangays of Maunlad and Sta. Lourdes, road project in Brgy. Mandaragat, drainage system in Brgy. Maligaya and San Jose covered gym.

“Young barangay hall, siyempre ‘yan ang official seat of government ng barangay kaya dapat makita ng mga tao na may development sa community,” Magdaug said.

She added that the multi-purpose buildings are typhoon resilient design.

“Yung covered gym, multi-purpose yun ngayon kasi ang design [ay] typhoon resilient din,” she said.

She also said more infrastructure projects are lined-up in the 3rd District under Acosta’s office this year.

Just recently, his office together with the Department of Public Works and Highways turned over the first foot bridge to Brgy. San Miguel in Puerto Princesa City.