Office of 3rd District Representative opens TESDA Scholarship

The office of Palawan’s 3rd Congressional District has opened its Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Scholarship program for Palaweños.

3rd District Representative Office spokesperson Agnes Acosta-Magdaug said the scholarship is a regular program of the office where they allocate funds for technical educational skills.

“‘Yong TESDA kasi every year nag-a-allocate kami ng funds para sa STEP program ng TESDA. Yung mga courses, kami ‘yong pumipili according sa mga requests sa amin,” she said.

For the coming school year, 25 slots are open for courses offered including Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II, Dressmaking NC II, Cake Making NC II at Shielded Metal Arc, Welding (SMAW) NC 1, Dress Making NC II.

Interested applicants may visit the Office of the 3rd District at OISCA Road., Brgy. Sta. Monica and bring the following requirements: Birth Certificate High School Diploma/ALS Certificate, 5 pcs 2×2 ID Picture (with collar and white background), 5 pcs 1×1 ID Picture (with collar and white background), and PSA Birth Certificate (photocopy).

