The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday warned candidates planning to provide libreng sakay (free rides) to the public on the Oct. 30 election day that they may be charged with vote-buying.

“Nakasanayan kasi natin iyong nagbibigay ng libreng sakay papunta sa eskwelahan, iyon din po mismo ay sana mapigilan din natin,” Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a press briefing at the sidelines of Operation Baklas in Smokey Mountains, Tondo, Manila.

The poll body chief noted that providing free transportation service to voters is considered vote buying.

He said the action may not even change the choice of the registered voters, but it could result in the suspension of proclamation of the winning candidates, or even suspension or disqualification, Garcia added.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), meanwhile, said it’s now investigating links of the alleged vote-buying incident to Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan poll candidates or other officials, following the conduct of Operation Kontra Bigay at a warehouse in Navotas City.

NCRPO Chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police authorities have arrested one person who has already undergone inquest proceedings, with 200 others serving as witnesses for the case build-up.

The Comelec earlier reported that over a thousand envelopes containing P300 each were intended to be distributed to 200 Malabon-registered voters, following a surveillance operation.

Involved individuals initially claimed to conduct poll watchers’ training in the said area, but no training materials nor trainers were found during Operation Kontra Bigay.

The Comelec also reminded the public of the implementation of a money ban, or the prohibition to transact or transport P500,000.

“P500,000 plus other corroborating evidence, magpe-presume kami na iyan ay vote buying. Walang problema kung magwi-withdraw ka sa bangko, kung treasurer ka o mayroon kang kadahilanan,” Garcia said.

Garcia also urged the public to avoid vote buying and selling, as victims may also be held liable.

“Sa natitirang dalawang araw, tanggihan natin iyong mga alok na iyan, kahit mga pangako na iyan, i-report natin sa Comelec,” he said.

The poll chief, meanwhile, lauded the general adherence of most BSKE bets to its rules against premature and illegal campaigning.

For Smokey Mountain in Tondo, Manila, both the Department of the Interior and Local Government

and the city government lauded the “significant” decline in posting illegal campaign materials following the strict rules of Comelec.

The poll body, however, reported Quezon City with the highest seizure of illegal campaign materials posted with the wrong size or in the wrong areas.

As of Thursday, Task Force Anti-Epal reported 196 disqualification petitions filed for premature campaigning, and another nine cases filed for illegal campaigning, much lower than the country’s more than 1.4 million BSK candidates.

Security situation

The Comelec, meanwhile, is set to visit Abra on Sunday to reassess the situation in the province.

“We will not leave any stone untouched. Abra has always been a battleground in the past, and therefore we do not want it to be a battleground now come the election of 2023,” Garcia said.

Although Garcia maintained they have no plans to put the entire province under Comelec control, he said he wanted to personally verify the reason behind the withdrawal of BSK bets.

He also mentioned the need to validate the reported sighting of large vehicles roaming around the province.

To date, only Negros Oriental and Libon, Albay are under Comelec control.

Emergency, health assistance

The Comelec on Friday also secured a pact with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to ensure emergency and health assistance to all voters, government personnel, and serving electoral boards.

“Dapat habang sila’y nakapila at may naramdaman, they are taken care of, sa pagboto medyo nahihirapan huminga, importante po iyan,” Garcia said in a separate speech during the poll body’s signing of a memorandum of agreement with DOH and PRC.

Under the said agreement, health stations in schools or near the polling precincts shall be established to ensure quality health service including basic first aid or emergency response.

Assistance to the vulnerable sector like persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and heavily pregnant women shall be provided, especially in areas for early voting or mall voting. (PNA)