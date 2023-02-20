Investing in off-season farming would lead to an increase in vegetable production in Palawan and help farmers adapt to changing weather conditions, the agriculture office says.

The High-Value Crops Development Program focal person in Palawan, Romeo Palao, said that a changing climate trend is observable in the province. Off-season farming could help the province attain double or triple production, particularly in vegetables, which Palawan is insufficient in, unlike rice.

“Ang nakikita natin na problema sa Palawan ay yong changing climate, di ba? Kaya akma ang off-season, kung umulan ng summer, well, good dahil hindi baha pag summer may pandilig. Kapag dumating na yong time na naka-adapt sila sa changing weather condition natin, hindi na rin magsa-suffer ang Palawan. Sa rice sufficient naman tayo, sa vegetables tayo medyo kinukulang,” he said.

Palao is confident that local farmers can adapt to the changes and that they will need interventions to cope. Previously, the agriculture department donated P12 million in machinery and farm inputs to help Palawan vegetable growers.

Even though the department extended interventions, Palao is looking forward to the day when local farmers would also prepare a recovery plan and have an equal share in the development of production.

“Sa makinarya, kapag binigay na sa farmers, sa bawat association ay meron din certain amount para sa recovery scheme. Para in case na kung masira, hihintayin ang DA, parang nakakahiya sa part ng provincial government na kaunting deperesnya ay hihingiin sa DA,” he said.

