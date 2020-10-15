‘Ofel’ may weaken into LPA as it traverses WPS

In a bulletin Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ofel was last located 170 kilometers west-northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, or 150 km. west of Tanauan City, Batangas.

Tropical Depression “Ofel” is likely to weaken into a low-pressure area (LPA) in the next 12-24 hours over the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ofel was last located 170 kilometers west-northwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, or 150 km. west of Tanauan City, Batangas.

It will continue moving westward or west-northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour over the West Philippine Sea today.

The TD packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was raised over any part of the country as of 8 a.m.

Moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Aurora province.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

Meanwhile, a gale warning is in effect over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and Aurora due to rough to very rough seas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands, PAGASA said. (PNA)