Palawan Vice Governor Dennis Socrates said on Monday that survivors of Typhoon Odette not only require food, but also construction materials in order to rebuild their homes more than two weeks after the storm’s devastation.

Vice Governor Socrates said that as a result of the typhoon’s impact, around 20,000 families are in constant need of support for recovery.

On food alone, he said social welfare needs to provide for the said total number of families every three days.

(From left) Actress Bianca Manalo, Sen. Win Gatchalian, and Vice Gover Dennis Socrates. (Photo from Palawan PIO)

“Sana tuloy-tuloy ang pagdating ng kanilang mga donasyon sapagkat tuloy-tuloy ang mga pangangailangan ng mga Palaweños who were affected [by the typhoon] and para makabangon muli,” Socrates said during the press conference for Sen. Win Gatchalian’s visit at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol.

“Ngayon ay hinihingi na rin nila ang mga building materials, livelihood dahil mula nangyari ay hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nakakabalik sa hanapbuhay ang ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial information officer, also stated that the provincial government is constantly performing relief operations, which include help from various agencies.

While the provincial government continues to provide food rations, he added the it is also exploring for additional funding sources.

“Tuloy-tuloy po ang repacking natin dito dahil ayaw natin silang magutom. Ngayon ay medyo naghahanap lang tayo ng pondo kasi alam naman natin na ang budget natin last year ay nagamit na sa iba’t ibang proyekto,” he said.

Sen. Gatchalian, who traveled to Puerto Princesa and Palawan province with his partner Bianca Manalo, said that in addition to rice, he will help survivors of the typhoon with livelihood assistance and school reconstruction.

He handed over a total of P3.5 million in rice assistance to Puerto Princesa, and the municipalities of Cagayancillo, Cuyo, Magsaysay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, and the Palawan provincial government.

As a chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Gatchalian said he is coordinating too with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the association of electric cooperatives to fast track the restoration of electric supply in provinces affected by the typhoon, including Palawan.

“Humingi ako ng tulong sa NEA na tulungan ang mga nasalanta ng bagyong Odette lalo na dito sa Palawan, ang haba ng Palawan,” Gatchalian said.