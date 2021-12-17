Typhoon Odette is forecast to make landfall between the northern and central portion of Palawan today (Friday), based on the latest (8 a.m.) Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) advisory.

Odette is currently moving towards Palawan and is over the Sulu Sea between Cuyo and Cagayancillo some 155 kilometers west southwest of Iloilo City or 90 kilometers south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan.

It has maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 235 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

It is heading westward and might make landfall in the northern or central part of Palawan this Friday morning or afternoon, before resurfacing over the West Philippine Sea on Friday night.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 3 is raised over the towns of El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, and San Vicente, including Puerto Princesa City and the islands of Cagayancillo and Cuyo.

The towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, and Brooke’s Point, including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands are placed under TWCS No.2. The rest of Palawan are under TWCS No. 1, PAGASA said.

Odette will pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands on Saturday and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning or early afternoon.