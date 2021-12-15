Odette developed as a typhoon and is expected to reach Cuyo Islands on Friday morning to bring heavy rains until Saturday.

Weather specialist Nikos Peñaranda said in an 11 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, said that by Friday evening, Odette will move towards Northern Palawan. It was located 500 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

“Ito ay patuloy na tinatahak itong area ng Caraga at Eastern Visayas. More leaning towards sa area ng southern Eastern Samar at dito banda sa area ng Surigao del Sur kung saan doon maari magkaroon ng pag-landfall bukas ng hapon,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“By Friday hanggang Sabado, aasahan ng makararanas nang matinding pag-ulan itong Western Visayas kasama na ang Northern at Central portion ng Palawan pati na ang Cuyo islands at Cagayancillo islands,” he added.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 (TWCS) is raised over eastern portion of Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur. While TWCS no.1 is raised over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao island, and southern portion of Romblon in Luzon. In Visayas, it is raised over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, and Guimaras.

In Mindanao, the TCWS No. 1 is raised over Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, rest of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat islands, northern portion of Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised gale warning over seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, eastern and western seaboard of Southern Luzon, western seaboards of Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

The highest level of wind signal that may be hoisted with a 12-hour lead time is TCWS no.3 due to possible destructive typhoon-force winds in localities near or along the path of this tropical cyclone, PAGASA added.