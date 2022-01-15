The 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that typhoon Odette caused P512 million in infrastructure damage in northern Palawan.

Engr. Jose Conde, the representative of District Engineer Romel Aguirre, said during the UP UP Program of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW-West) on Friday that the devastation of typhoon Odette in the northern part of the province reached around P512 million in bridges, roads, and school buildings.

He also said they have already submitted a rehabilitation and recovery program to the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) based on the assessment conducted in the province’s northern towns of Taytay, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, and Cagayancillo.

“Kasama na diyan ang rehabilitation ng bridges, mga roads at dinamay na rin namin ang mga school buildings na nasira,” Conde said.

“Medyo malawak ang naging pinsala ni Odette sa infrastructure ng Palawan,” he added.

Immediately after the typhoon, Conde said they dispatched personnel to conduct clearing and assessment on the road damages.

He also emphasized that there was no problem with the construction and other specifications of the infrastructures such as evacuation centers.

“Immediately ay nag-conduct tayo ng assessment. Walang problema sa location and construction dahil dumaan ito sa specification [and other tests]. Talagang malakas lang ang hangin,” he explained.