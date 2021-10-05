SM celebrates the birth month of its founder Henry Sy Sr. this October with Super Month, a month-long festivity filled with special treats, amazing deals, and super experiences.
Discover amazing deals on your favorite brands at The SM Store and super shopping and dining deals at the SM Supermalls from October 1-31, 2021.
It’s been 63 years since Mr. Sy opened his first shoe store in October 1958 in downtown Manila, and the retail group where it all started leads the celebrations with its Super 10.10 Sale ongoing until October 10 at all SM Store branches nationwide. Shop at SM until October 9 and get a P100 super cashback voucher with a minimum P1,000 single-receipt purchase. On October 10, SMAC cardholders will be entitled to an extra 10% off with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase.
A highlight of the Super Month is the Founder’s Weekend from October 15 to 17, 2021. Enjoy supersized deals at The SM Store as it celebrates the birthday of Mr. Sy and SM’s shoe store beginnings with the very first Super Shoes Day on October 15. Enjoy huge discounts on top shoe brands across all branches nationwide. The Founder’s Weekend also features a Super Sale, a BDO-MasterCard Rebate, and bank and e-wallet promos.
Mark your calendars for The SM Store’s Super Deal of the Day with daily deals from October 19 to 28 on essentials and extras and everything in between. Whether it’s for that much-deserved pampering and glow up, toys and baby’s necessities, your kitchen and home beautification projects, or you simply want to get a head start on Christmas shopping. Get ready to shop ‘til you drop in store, or add to your cart from home with The SM Store’s Shop SM and Call To Deliver.
The celebration continues at the SM Supermalls, with more shopping and dining Super Deals at your favorite SM mall or at home with SM Malls Online.
Enjoy super offers for the whole family at participating stores and with partners Grab, Visa, and Booky throughout the month. Plus, get a chance to snap up exclusive Super Weekend Deals, including BOGO deals, supersized treats, and SM Malls Online’s much-awaited Super Midnight Flash Sale.
There’s more super fun ahead with the Super Tiktok Challenge ongoing until October 15, 2021. Gather the family, friends, and fur babies and flex your TikTok skills to the tune of SM’s iconic jingle, “We’ve Got It All for You”, and get a chance to win P100,000 shopping money.
SM also celebrates our tireless Super Riders on this Super Month. It’s time to give back to these everyday heroes who tirelessly deliver everything from essential items such as groceries and medicines to food from our favorite restaurants.
Simply upload a selfie with your super delivery rider and get a chance to win a Suzuki Skydrive Sport Motorcycle for your rider and P10,000 SM shopping money for yourself. SM Super Riders is ongoing until October 17, 2021.
Celebrate Super Month this October and enjoy super deals, super eats, and super treats at SM.