SM celebrates the birth month of its founder Henry Sy Sr. this October with Super Month, a month-long festivity filled with special treats, amazing deals, and super experiences.

Discover amazing deals on your favorite brands at The SM Store and super shopping and dining deals at the SM Supermalls from October 1-31, 2021.

It’s been 63 years since Mr. Sy opened his first shoe store in October 1958 in downtown Manila, and the retail group where it all started leads the celebrations with its Super 10.10 Sale ongoing until October 10 at all SM Store branches nationwide. Shop at SM until October 9 and get a P100 super cashback voucher with a minimum P1,000 single-receipt purchase. On October 10, SMAC cardholders will be entitled to an extra 10% off with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase.

Deals for Days. Mark your calendars for super deals everyday throughout the month of October as The SM Store celebrates Super Month.

Super 10.10 Sale. Shop at The SM Store until October 9 and get a P100 super cashback voucher with a minimum P1,000 single-receipt purchase. On October 10, SMAC cardholders will be entitled to an extra 10% off with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase. Ongoing until October 10 at all SM Store branches nationwide.

Add to your cart from the comfort of home with Super Deals at SM Malls Online! Enjoy everyday shopping and dining deals for the entire month of October. Keep an eye out for supersized weekend deals from October 15 to 17, including the much-awaited Super Midnight Flash Sale.

Check out delicious deals on Booky from Yellow Cab, Wing Zone, Pepe Cubano, and Yogorino.

It’s a super deal! Score a new 128GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Air 2017 for up to 10% off at Power Mac Center.

It’s time to add the sleek Seiko 5 SNZF15K1 men’s watch to your collection! Get this analog display timepiece and other Super Deals for up to 70% off when you shop at Time Depot stores nationwide from October 15 to 17, 2021.

BOGO Super Deals. Visit Aukey this Super Month and purchase two mobile accessories of the same design for the price of one! This Buy One, Get One promo is available on selected earphones, power banks, adaptors, and cables until October 31, 2021 at all participating SM branches nationwide.

Get the Epiphone ENOLTQCH1-GC electric guitar and other Super Deals for up to 60% off when you shop at Crescendo stores from October 15 to 17, 2021.

Enjoy working out from home with this compact space-saving treadmill! From P19,999.75, you can score this Foldable Treadmill 1.0 HP TS Nexus at 35% off for only P12,999.75! Enjoy this marked-down price only during Super Month at selected Sportshouse branches until October 10, 2021.

Walk in comfort with lightweight and breathable shoes like the Grandpro Rally Laser Cut Sneaker from Cole Haan. Cop this stylish pair and other Super Deals at SM for up to 60% off when you shop at Cole Haan stores nationwide from October 15 to 17, 2021.

Enjoy a sumptuous Chinese feast with all-you-can-eat yumcha (Chinese dumplings) for only P688 at Shanghai Saloon at The Podium this Super Month until October 31, 2021.

Enjoy all day rosé at Nikkei for P795 at The Podium this Super Month.

Gather the fam, friends, and fur babies and flex your TikTok skills to the tune of SM’s iconic jingle, “We’ve Got It All For You”, and get a chance to win P100,000 shopping money.

Upload a selfie with your super delivery rider and get a chance to win a Suzuki Skydrive Sport Motorcycle for your rider and P10,000 SM shopping money for yourself with SM Super Riders.

A highlight of the Super Month is the Founder’s Weekend from October 15 to 17, 2021. Enjoy supersized deals at The SM Store as it celebrates the birthday of Mr. Sy and SM’s shoe store beginnings with the very first Super Shoes Day on October 15. Enjoy huge discounts on top shoe brands across all branches nationwide. The Founder’s Weekend also features a Super Sale, a BDO-MasterCard Rebate, and bank and e-wallet promos.

- Advertisement -

Mark your calendars for The SM Store’s Super Deal of the Day with daily deals from October 19 to 28 on essentials and extras and everything in between. Whether it’s for that much-deserved pampering and glow up, toys and baby’s necessities, your kitchen and home beautification projects, or you simply want to get a head start on Christmas shopping. Get ready to shop ‘til you drop in store, or add to your cart from home with The SM Store’s Shop SM and Call To Deliver.

The celebration continues at the SM Supermalls, with more shopping and dining Super Deals at your favorite SM mall or at home with SM Malls Online.

Enjoy super offers for the whole family at participating stores and with partners Grab, Visa, and Booky throughout the month. Plus, get a chance to snap up exclusive Super Weekend Deals, including BOGO deals, supersized treats, and SM Malls Online’s much-awaited Super Midnight Flash Sale.

There’s more super fun ahead with the Super Tiktok Challenge ongoing until October 15, 2021. Gather the family, friends, and fur babies and flex your TikTok skills to the tune of SM’s iconic jingle, “We’ve Got It All for You”, and get a chance to win P100,000 shopping money.

SM also celebrates our tireless Super Riders on this Super Month. It’s time to give back to these everyday heroes who tirelessly deliver everything from essential items such as groceries and medicines to food from our favorite restaurants.

Simply upload a selfie with your super delivery rider and get a chance to win a Suzuki Skydrive Sport Motorcycle for your rider and P10,000 SM shopping money for yourself. SM Super Riders is ongoing until October 17, 2021.

Celebrate Super Month this October and enjoy super deals, super eats, and super treats at SM.