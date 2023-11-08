Headline inflation dropped to 4.9 percent year-on-year in October from 6.1 percent in September and was below the Bangko Sental ng Pilipinas’ forecast range of 5.1-5.9 percent for the month.

The resulting year-to-date average of 6.4 percent remains above the government’s average inflation target range of 2.0-4.0 percent for the year.

Core inflation, which excludes selected volatile food and energy items and denotes underlying demand-side price pressures, decelerated further to 5.3 percent in October from 5.9 percent in September. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, inflation declined to -0.3 percent in October from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

The lower headline inflation rate was traced mainly to the moderation in food inflation, particularly vegetable and rice with the onset of the harvest season. Non-food inflation also eased, driven by slower price increases for restaurants and accommodation services. Likewise, transport inflation decelerated due to the decline in domestic petroleum prices.

The latest inflation reading will be taken into consideration along with other incoming data at the upcoming monetary policy meeting on November 16, 2023.

The Monetary Board deems it necessary to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight until inflationary expectations are better anchored and a sustained downward trend in inflation becomes evident.

Accordingly, the BSP is prepared to undertake follow-through monetary policy action as necessary to prevent supply-side pressures on prices from leading to additional second-round effects and dislodging inflation expectations.