The Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured on Friday that all supplies and paraphernalia to be used for the October 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are expected to be ready 10 months before the scheduled polls.

“All the supplies for the preparation in holding the BSKE next year will be delivered on or before December 31 of this year. We are geared at putting up all that is needed ahead of time,” Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in a statement.

He noted that preparing early only means that their actions are not dependent on the issues surrounding the holding of the village and youth elections, whether this shall be held on December 2022 or October 2023.

“We must always be ready anytime an electoral exercise is scheduled and called for. As we have committed in the past, if Congress or Supreme Court tells us to hold the elections, then we have to follow,” he added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier signed Republic Act 11935, moving the Dec. 5, 2022 polls to the last Monday of October 2023.

Election lawyer Romulo Macalintal has filed a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the legality of the law which was approved in October. (PNA)

