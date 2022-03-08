Fishermen from Barangay Mangsee in the municipality of Balabac received assistance in the form of 36 motorized bancas from the Office of Civil Defense’s (OCD) Disaster Rehabilitation and Recovery project, which was implemented in collaboration with the Palawan provincial government and the local government unit of Balabac on March 6.

The goal of the initiative is to help fishermen who lost their fishing boats after storm Vinta slammed the barangay in 2017.

Mitra Tanjilani, the town’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief, said the project will be a big help for the fishermen to recover as they will once again be able to return to their primary source of livelihood.

(Photo courtesy of PIO PALAWAN)

“Sa totoo po, 2018 at sa mga sumunod pang taon, nagkaloob na rin po ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ng mga bangka dito sa Mangsee, kahit papaano malaking tulong na ito sa kanila, maraming bangka amg nawasak noong magdaang Vinta sa barangay na ito, hindi lang ari-arian, bahay, bangka kundi may mga ilan pang masawi,” Tanjilani said.

He added that majority of the fishermen in the barangay has already recovered as the OCD, along with the provincial government of Palawan, LGU, and other partners, has been continuously extending assistance, like distribution of fishnets and other fishing gears after the typhoon.