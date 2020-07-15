OccMindoro has two remaining active cases of COVID-19

A 30-year-old female from Mamburao town tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The province’s overall total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began stands at 47.

Another COVID-19 positive case has been reported by Occidental Mindoro, even as the province is down to two remaining active cases as of Tuesday.

The female patient, who remained asymptomatic, had a travel history to Abra de Ilog Port where previous COVID-19 cases were reported.

“She underwent home quarantine while waiting for the result and will be transferred to an isolation facility,” the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

Her swab samples were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on July 9, that returned positive result on Tuesday (July 14).

The recorded case brings the total COVID-19 tally in Occidental Mindoro province to 47.

