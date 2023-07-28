The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that the mass oath1taking ceremony for new civil engineers is on July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Citystate Asturias Hotel in Puerto Princesa.

As part of the health and safety protocols, PRC advised the participants in the oath-taking ceremony to bring either their vaccination card or a negative result from a RT-PCR test conducted within 48 hours prior to the event.

During the ceremony, the newly passed civil engineers are expected to wear Barong or Filipiniana, while guests are encouraged to don semi-formal attire.

The PRC has also emphasized the importance of pre-registering on their official website at http://online.prc.gov.ph before noon on the day of the ceremony to ensure a seamless and organized event.

Participants should also bring their oath forms containing the generated quick response (QR) code to confirm their attendance.

For those who are unable to attend the in-person ceremony, the PRC will announce the schedule for a special appointment or an online ceremony at a later date, providing an alternative way to participate in the oathtaking.

For any inquiries regarding the oathtaking proper, interested parties may contact 0918-957-7577 and 0917-441-1101.