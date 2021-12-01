As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning, the center of typhoon “Nyatoh” was estimated based on all available data at 1,370 kilometers (kms) East Northeast of Southern Luzon or 1,560 East of Central Luzon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the state weather bureau said in an advisory.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it has a maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 150 kph, central pressure of 975 hPa, and is moving northward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Nyatoh” reached the typhoon category at 2 a.m., December 2.

The current track forecast’s center line indicates that this storm is unlikely to approach the PAR, given both the newest model advice and the eastward shift in previously provided track estimates.

If the situation persists, a final tropical cyclone alert might be issued later today.

It is expected to accelerate northeastward overnight until Saturday December 4.

Under favorable climatic circumstances, the typhoon will continue to build over the following 36 hours. By tomorrow, December 3, a peak intensity of around 140 kph may be attained. This will almost certainly be brief, as a rise in wind shear and the inflow of colder, drier air will likely result in a quick weakening starting Saturday.

Due to the anticipated rapid weakening, “Nyatoh” will begin decelerating on Saturday as its circulation becomes more integrated with the lower-level northeasterlies associated with the Northeast Monsoon’s cold surge, with a probable shift to the south or southwest starting late Saturday or early Sunday. Late Sunday (December 5) or early Monday (December 6), it is anticipated to deteriorate into a residual extratropical low.

PAGASA said despite its distance from the Philippine landmass, the trough of this typhoon will bring increased likelihood of scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours. The public and disaster risk reduction management offices are advised to take appropriate measures and monitor for thunderstorm or rainfall advisories which may be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates related to this tropical cyclone.