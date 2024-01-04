A ranger from Cagayancillo freed a nurse shark that had become trapped in a broken fishing net at the South Islet of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

The marine park management said Thursday in a post that this rescue happened on December 31, 2023, after they left the ranger station to conduct a check on the said islet against illegal fishers.

“It is a known fact that illegal fishers often take advantage of public holidays, anticipating less or no law enforcement activity. Since we were there, we inspected the islet for any trapped sea turtles and met two of them getting off the slipway. The tide was low, and as we walked back to our boat, we saw a fishing net entangling a wildlife,” the natural park’s management explained.

“Within this hazardous mesh, we discovered a trapped nurse shark (Nebrius ferrugineus),” it said.

WATCH THE RESCUE: https://www.facebook.com/reel/950356213339674

Using a cutting tool, ranger Bart Atilano from Cagayancillo immediately acted to free the distressed shark that was trapped in the fishing net.

After being released, the nurse shark repeatedly swam in the shallow waters. Atilano tried guiding the shark towards the deeper ocean, but initially, this proved to be challenging.

“We attempted to physically transfer the shark to deeper waters, but it was not possible without adequate strength or specialized equipment. Fortunately, with the incoming tide, we anticipated the shark would soon find its way to freedom,” the marine park management stated.

“This incident makes one wonder: how many more sea creatures will have to suffer because of all the junk we dump in the ocean?” it added.