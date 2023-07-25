In this picture, a child and a man can be observed standing by a river with brown flowing water, watching a backhoe being operated to clear the debris blocking the bridge where they are standing. (Photo from PPC Information Office)

The number of evacuated families from their flooded homes in Puerto Princesa has now risen to 376, as reported in the live update by the City Information Office (CIO) shortly before five o’clock this afternoon, July 25.

The data provided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) indicates that all families have been safely relocated to evacuation centers within their own barangays, as stated by information officer Richard Ligad in a live update.

“Ngayon ay meron na tayong total na 376 families na nasa evacuation centers,” he said, noting that they’re from the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Salvacion, Babuyan, Bacungan, Tanabag, Maoyon, and Maruyugon, among others.

“Sa Sicsican, medyo marami, nasa 243 individuals or 36 families,” he said, and they’re temporarily staying in Sicsican Elementary School, he said.

He said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are taking care of their needs and will give them food supplies for three days.

At this time, the City Engineering Office has already cleared the bridges that were flooded and blocked by debris brought by the floodwaters, making them accessible again.

Celeste Anna Formoso
has been with Palawan News since January 2019. She is its managing editor, overseeing and coordinating day-to-day editorial activities. Her writing interests are politics and governance, health, defense, investigative journalism, civic journalism, and the environment.

