The number of evacuated families from their flooded homes in Puerto Princesa has now risen to 376, as reported in the live update by the City Information Office (CIO) shortly before five o’clock this afternoon, July 25.

The data provided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) indicates that all families have been safely relocated to evacuation centers within their own barangays, as stated by information officer Richard Ligad in a live update.

“Ngayon ay meron na tayong total na 376 families na nasa evacuation centers,” he said, noting that they’re from the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Salvacion, Babuyan, Bacungan, Tanabag, Maoyon, and Maruyugon, among others.

“Sa Sicsican, medyo marami, nasa 243 individuals or 36 families,” he said, and they’re temporarily staying in Sicsican Elementary School, he said.

He said the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) are taking care of their needs and will give them food supplies for three days.

At this time, the City Engineering Office has already cleared the bridges that were flooded and blocked by debris brought by the floodwaters, making them accessible again.