The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the murder of Juan Jumalon, known as DJ Johnny Walker, a prominent figure in the radio broadcasting industry and the host of 94.7 Calamba Gold FM in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

The murder occurred on the morning of Sunday, November 5.

NUJP stated that the killing, which was captured on live broadcast and took place inside the victim’s own home, underscores the perpetrators’ confidence, which is rooted in the prevailing impunity surrounding media killings in the country.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” they said.

“Jumalon’s killing is the 199th since 1986 and the fourth under the present administration,” NUJP added.

The murder, which also occurred just days before the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability in such cases, the union emphasized.

According to the preliminary investigation, the assailant gained access to Jumalon’s home-based radio station by posing as a listener. The broadcaster died on the spot, having sustained two gunshot wounds to the face.

During a live morning broadcast, the unidentified attacker shot Jumalon twice and snatched the victim’s gold necklace before hastily escaping on a motorcycle, accompanied by an accomplice who had been waiting outside.

An ongoing investigation aims to identify the perpetrator and determine whether the attack was related to Jumalon’s work as a provincial news broadcaster.

Misamis Occidental Police Provincial Office Director Colonel Dwight Monato said in a media briefing on Monday said that they have activated “Task Group Johnny Walker” to investigate the killing of Jumalon.

He said that the police are currently investigating various potential motives and angles for the killing, including politics, employment issues, a love triangle, and personal grudges.

“Based on the accounts of the witnesses, we were able to come out with a computerized composite sketch of one of the suspects,” Monato said.

This image has been made public to assist the police in gathering more details that could help identify the gunman, as well as the two others who served as lookouts.

In an official statement, the Presidential Communications Office conveyed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s strong condemnation of Jumalon’s killing, emphasizing that unjustifiable assaults on journalists find no place in a democratic nation.

Furthermore, he instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held to account.

The Philippines ranks among the most perilous countries for media professionals, particularly radio broadcasters, with journalists working outside the capital often becoming victims of fatal assaults.