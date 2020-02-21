Posted on February 12 in the Facebook account of Miguel Cuevas (Ferdine Miguel Rivera Cuevas), the photo shows him and 4 other companions nude on the famous cliff with their private parts covered by their hands.

EL NIDO, Palawan — The viral photo of a group of 5 tourists posing nude atop Taraw Cliff in this town has earned the ire of local officials and residents who called it “disrespectful” to the place’s culture aside from being “highly risky”.

Posted on February 12 in the Facebook account of Miguel Cuevas (Ferdine Miguel Rivera Cuevas), the photo shows him and 4 other companions nude on the famous cliff with their private parts covered by their hands.

Municipal councilor John Rustom Vidal said to Palawan News that posing nude on top of the famous cliff should not be accepted nor emulated by other tourists, particularly the youth, as it is prohibited and dangerous.

“It is highly risky and even prohibited in the town to wear mga two piece or t-back except when they are in beaches. Hindi po natin ‘yan tino-tolerate ang ganyang klase ng challenge,” Vidal said.

Councilor Rosano Llanera, chair of the tourism committee in the municipal council, said it is important that visitors of their town respect its culture or values and beliefs.

He said the group should not have imposed their own values.

“Dapat bago nila ginawa ‘yan ay pinag-aralan muna nila ang kultura na meron ang El Nido,” Llanera said.

Llanera stressed too, Vidal’s reference to the municipal ordinance that prohibits tourists, local or foreign, to wear t-backs, two piece, and swimming trunks except when they are on the beach.

He said posing nude on top of Taraw Cliff might be acceptable if the 5 local tourists are fighting for a cause, but if it was done as a “fun challenge”, then it is not respectable.

“Hindi naman natin masabi na challenge ’yan, puwera na lang siguro kung katulad sa ibang bansa na nag-ba-bike na walang suot bilang bahagi ng kanilang ipinaglalaban. Ito sila wala silang pinaglalaban, gusto lang nila ay fun challenge. Bago sana nila ginawa, pinag-aralan nila ang kultura ng El Nido,” he reiterated.

Cuevas, in a post Wednesday, defended that what they did was not meant to offend El Nido and its residents.

He said posing nude in every place they visit is their group’s trademark.

“Bali, umani na daw kami ng pambabatikos. Well, kung sa tingin nila na binabastos namin ang El Nido. Hindi po, ‘yan po lamang ay ang aming trademark na kung san man kami mapadpad ay mag popost po kami nyan. Hindi po labas ang aming mga genitals para maging malaswa ang aming mga kuha,” he said.

Cuevas apologized to those who were offended by what they did on Taraw Cliff, pointing out that it was just how they express having fun.

He also cited actress Anne Curtis who recently posted her nude maternity photo.

“Pasensya na sa aming mga na offend. Pero, wala naman po sa tingin namin ang nakakabahala sa aming pageexpress ng aming katuwaan. Napakaliitnna issue lang po nito, ‘yung kay Anne Curtis nga na maternity photo ay itinuturing na art. Sana nama’y parehas ang tingin natin kahit kami’y hindi celebrity,” he said.

Cuevas said they were not aware that they broke any law because their tour guide agreed with them when they asked if it was okay to pose nude on Taraw Cliff.

He believes there is nothing wrong in what they did.

“Kung kami po ay lumabag man sa batas ng El Nido. Hindi po namin alam, tinanong namin sa guide kung maari ba kaming mag pictorial jan sa Taraw Cliff nang nakahubo at nakataklob ang aming maseselang bahagi. Ang amin pong guide ay sumang ayon sa aming hiling. Kaya sa tingin po namin ay hindi naman po bawal ang pag post [sic] sa taas,” he said.

On this, Llanera said he understands and respects their views and their “upbringing”, however, they should apologize not in social media but directly to the municipal government that represents the people of El Nido.

“Nararapat lang din na humingi sila ng paumanhin sa taong bayan. Kung maaari dapat ay yong gumawa nyan ay wag mag-sorry sa social media — dumiretso sila sa local government at mag-sorry: Sila mismo ay dapat humingi ng sorry sa local government kasi ito ang nagre-represent sa mamamayan ng El Nido,” Llanera said.

He said they will call the attention of the tour guide through the Municipal Tourism Office (MTO) to know why he agreed for the group to pose nude on Taraw Cliff.

Llanera also said they will study what happened to determine its impact to the town’s tourism industry and its residents whose views are important.

Related

About the Author Bella Mutia