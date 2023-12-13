The West Philippine Sea task force is developing a new strategy for the rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission for soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in response to the harassment and aggression toward Philippine vessels by China.

China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia vessels have consistently blocked Philippine RoRe missions, with the most recent incident occurring over the weekend. During this event, CCG vessels used water cannons on the resupply vessels Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan, causing significant damage to both.

Western Command (Wescom) Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos stated that, following the latest harassment, which was personally witnessed by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), General Romeo Brawner, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WSP) decided to devise a new plan for future missions.

Carlos, however, said that even before the latest harassment, the task force has been planning a new strategy.

“As far as the future RoRe, as announced by National Security Council Asst. Dir. Gen. Jonathan Malaya, there’s a new strategy so we are waiting for that kung ma-approve ng presidente. If that is approved, titingnan namin how we will come up with a new strategy or other approaches for the RoRe consistent with that new strategy,” Carlos said in an interview with Palawan News.

“But habang wala pa yun, we will continue with the same protocols, same procedures for our RoRe,” he added.

Defense Undersecretary Ignacio Madriaga also stated in a hearing conducted by the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) has been attempting to deviate from their usual method of conducting rotations and resupplying troops deployed on the BRP Sierra Madre

“What we are really trying to do is present a different menu of response to the Chinese in doing our RoRe so that it will complicate matters for the Chinese and that will give us a greater chance of success in our RoRe. So what we are doing is to present a more complex response during our RoRe missions to have a greater probability of success,” Madriaga said.

Carlos stated that another mission is being planned before the year ends because only one resupply boat managed to reach the BRP Sierra Madre last Saturday, December 10.

However, this plan depends on the situation of the supply boats. He explained that the troops currently stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre have enough supplies to last through December, should another resupply mission prove unfeasible.

“We’re planning (for another mission) kasi medyo may damages na na-sustain si UM1. Damaged din si Kalayaan so we’re still evaluating the damages and how fast we can put it back into operational status. Aside from that, we really need to go back this month, we’re also looking for other supply boats that we can contract and charter so we can go back there,” he said.

“Pero per my assessment as far as food and water supplies are concerned, we have enough for this month of December so baka we’re looking at January as pur next RoRe,” added.

Meanwhile, Carlos stated that the most recent resupply mission held special significance for the AFP, particularly due to Brawner’s presence. He explained that the mission served a dual purpose: it not only facilitated resupply efforts but also enabled Brawner to visit the troops, marking the endeavor a success.

“Nakarating siya sa Sierra Madre at nabisita nya yung tropa at naipaabot niya ang mensahe ng ating pangulo,” Carlos said.

Carlos further added that Brawner’s participation aimed to give him firsthand insight into the conditions experienced by the troops stationed at Ayungin.

“And that’s what we did—sakay sa UM, to show him the harassment and dangerous maneuvers ng Chinese and yun nga, may water cannon pa na na-experience nya, so that he can have better appreciation of the situation in the ground,” Carlos explained

“This is also an opportunity for him to assess the situation with his first hand experience what the troops go through, and hopefully he can use this experience para pag nag-isip tayo ng bagong approaches in defending our sovereighty and our rights in Ayungin Shoal,” he added.

He further noted that troops in Ayungin were elated with the visit of Brawner, being the first AFP Chief of Staff to have visited the Philippine Navy vessel that was intentionally ran aground to serve as permanent station in the area.

“Alam ng tropa doon kung gaano kahirap ang pinagdaanan ni COS, ang sakripisyo nya para makarating sa Ayungin, mabisita sila at makamayan at maiparating ang Christmas message ng ating pangulo. Very high ang morale ng tropa doon,” he said.