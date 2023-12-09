The National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) today released a statement vehemently condemning the “illegal and aggressive actions” carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese maritime militia (CMM) against the civilian Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) boats Datu Sanday, Datu Bangkaw, and Datu Tamblot in Bajo de Masinloc in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, December 9.

The BFAR boats were on a routine mission, offering oil subsidies and grocery packages to more than 30 Filipino fishing ships, when they were targeted by water cannons from CCG ships.

According to reports from National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, as the BFAR boats neared 1.4 to 1.9 nautical miles from Bajo de Masinloc, CCG ships used water cannons to obstruct them and prevent their approach to the Filipino fishing vessels that were awaiting oil subsidies and grocery packs.

“Additionally, the Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are reported to have engaged in dangerous maneuvers and deployed what is understood to be a Long-range Acoustic Device (LRAD) against the BFAR vessels – causing severe temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew,” Malaya said.

In this screenshot from a PCG video, a BFAR boat is seen being sprayed with water by two CCG ships. According to BFAR, this is the first time they were directly targeted with water cannons. Previously, they were only shadowed by CCG ships.

“The water cannon action have resulted in significant damage to BFAR vessel Datu Tamblot’s communication and navigation equipment, as it was directly and deliberately targeted by the China Coast Guard,” he added.

The task force also strongly criticized China’s use of rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs) to scatter and force away Filipino fishing boats that were waiting for BFAR.

“To prevent the distribution of humanitarian support is not only illegal but also inhumane,” Malaya said

“Moreover, Filipino fishermen have reported and documented the Chinese Coast Guard launching a small boat early this morning to illegally install a floating barrier at the southeast entrance of Bajo De Masinloc,” he noted adding that such actions of Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia hindered the BFAR vessel from accessing the entrance of the shoal.

Bajo de Masinloc is a high-tide feature within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines per the 2016 Arbitral Award that forms an integral part of the Philippine national territory under the Constitution where the Philippines exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the shoal and its territorial sea.

The 2016 Arbitral Award has also clarified that Filipinos have traditional fishing rights in the water of Bajo de Masinloc protected by international law.

“China’s illegal exercise of maritime law enforcement powers, interference with Philippine vessels, harassment and intimidation of Filipino fisherfolk, or any other activity that infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction in Bajo de Masinloc are violations of international law, particularly UNCLOS and the Arbitral Award,” Malaya stated.

“We firmly insist that these Chinese vessels leave Bajo de Masinloc immediately. We demand that the Chinese government take immediate action to halt these aggressive activities and uphold the principles of international law and desist from actions that would infringe on Philippine Sovereignty and endanger the lives and livelihood of Filipino fishermen who have traditionally fished in the area,” he asserted.