NTF-ELCAC opens livelihood opportunities

In this time of the pandemic, many people have lost their sources of livelihood. As employment became one of the biggest problems in the world, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries. Establishing a livelihood business is one of the hardest things to manage, greatly affecting the overall economic status and lives of Filipinos today.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), as the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions fell over again this 2021 four (4) million Filipinos were left jobless. Most remote areas became a difficult place for establishing livelihood due to COVID-19 health protocols that need to be implemented. As the Pandemic continues to spill over the nation, the government and its agencies have exerted double effort in providing different kinds of service and help to the Filipinos everywhere in the country to eradicate poverty and hunger.

In connection to the said efforts of the administration, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) became one of the active agents of hope to the Filipino people. Under the NTF-ELCAC’s effort is the institution of Poverty Reduction, Livelihood, and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) led by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) that carries Barangay Development Programs. The said programs consist of various projects that support and assist the populace in far-flung areas in establishing a livelihood business that can help an individual to generate an income that can suffice basic and financial needs.

Recently, the NTF-ELCAC also established “Kapwa Ko, Sagot Ko.” which benefited 2.7 million Filipino citizens through basic needs provision and literacy in proper agriculture. The beneficiaries of the project have sustained their daily needs by the vegetables they harvest and fill their financial need from the income they got from selling agricultural products.

On the other hand, the PRLEC anchored with TESDA implemented hundreds of skills trainings, livelihood projects, and financial support in conflict-affected barangays and Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAS) despite the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The projects include the institution of organic farms, production sites, and trading centers for agricultural products, community poultry, vegetable production, and processing centers that gave a huge opportunity to the rural citizens to make a more efficient source of living and income. All of these have given them the proper training in entrepreneurship and skills in operating a business effectively.

The organizations also installed Tubig Kalikasan para sa Barangay or the TUKABA Project and IPEACE for the indigenous communities that help the populace sustain their essential need and agricultural products to grow and increase.

Moreover, the Photovoltaic Systems NC II Installation Project TESDA Alay ay Liwanag at Asenso (TALA), wherein a total of 8,507 barangay constituents were enrolled in this project. Project TALA aims to provide solar energy to remote areas of the country where regular electricity distribution lines have not yet reached.

To accomplish the mission, TESDA trained locals in photovoltaic installation and maintenance. As a result, many Filipinos in the rural areas received the chance to undergo technical training and gain skills in photovoltaic installation; they can even use this in applying for a job.

These programs have been a way for the Filipino people to escape unemployment; this has taught many people to be independent and resilient self-employed individuals.

Through the years, NTF-ELCAC, in partnership with other government agencies has opened an opportunity to the Filipinos and developed a more productive and sustainable community through their Barangay Development Programs. And for many years to come, for sure that, NTF-ELCAC will continue to strive for progress and open opportunities for everyone. (Sponsored content)

