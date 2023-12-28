The National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday welcomed the latest OCTA survey which showed that the majority of adult Filipinos agree with the Marcos administration’s approach in handling the territorial dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The survey showed a 15 percent increase in public support for the issue.

“We appreciate the support of the Filipino people and the public can be assured that the NSC will always advance the national interest and protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all times,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement.

The survey results showed that the Filipinos consider the WPS as a major concern and that “the lives and livelihood of our people, especially the fisherfolk who depend on the seas, are primordial concerns that cannot be taken for granted.”

The OCTA survey also revealed that the country’s foreign and security policies, including strengthening its ties with partners, allies and friends, are on the right track.

Año, who chairs the NSC, also said the Philippines shall pursue its national interest with greater resolve in the coming year. (PNA)