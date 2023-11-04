National Security Council Director General Eduardo Año has brushed aside rumors of a coup d’état plot ostensibly by certain retired officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday.

Año said that General Romeo Brawner, the AFP chief of staff, was misquoted by local press members while he led the joint change of command and chief of office ceremony for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) and the Inspector General (IG) of the AFP at Camp Don Basilio Navarro in Zamboanga City on Friday, November 3, 2023.

“The Chief of Staff [of the] AFP was misquoted or misinterpreted by the media while he was talking to the troops,” Año said.

Brawner led the installation of Lieutenant General William Gonzales, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989, as the new commander of Westmincom, replacing Major General Steve Crespillo, who has been designated as the new Inspector General (IG) of the AFP.

Año maintained that the Marcos administration has a good relationship with the officers and men of the AFP, asserting that their freedom of expression is not curtailed and can be exercised without political motivation.

“Yes, there were healthy and passionate exchanges/debates among some retired, or former military officers, and even some criticism against certain policies of the current administration but they are within the bounds of our democratic space. Although oftenly abused, they are part of the freedom of expression where most are academic discussions or politically motivated,” Año said.

Año reiterated that there is no “destabilization” plot against the current administration because the AFP members have remained loyal to Marcos, their commander-in-chief.

“But there is no destabilization plot/movement against the government. The AFP and the entire security sector are loyal to the commander-in-chief and will not be influenced to join any destabilization plot against the government. The security sector shall remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any sinister group that will undermine our national security,” Año said.

He added that President Marcos’ administration has maintained a high trust rating, “indicating that the people are satisfied on the performance of the government in delivering services and addressing all concerns and issues, including ensuring our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.”