The National Security Council (NSC) lambasted China’s foreign ministry again for its denial regarding the “environmental destruction in Scarborough Shoal despite the incontrovertible proof presented by the Philippine Coast Guard on Monday.

NSC Assistant director general and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, together with PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), held a press conference on May 20, where they presented “convincing evidence that Chinese fishermen have been extracting and transporting giant clams, sea turtles, pufferfish, stingrays, topshells, eels, and other marine animals from Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) since the year 2016,” most of which are endangered species and protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Malaya said the Chinese have been continuously engaged in large-scale harvesting of endangered species, unlawfully exploiting the vulnerable ones with wild abandon in Scarborough Shoal (also known as Bajo de Masinloc and Panatag Shoal).

“China has no legal rights over Bajo de Masinloc, and all of its expansive claims over the entire South China Sea have been invalidated and nullified by the 2016 Arbitral ruling,” Malaya said.

He also stated that the Arbitral Tribunal, in its decision, found that Chinese authorities “were aware that Chinese fishermen have harvested endangered sea turtles, coral, and giant clams on a substantial scale in the South China Sea (using methods that inflict severe damage on the coral reef environment) and had not fulfilled their obligations to stop such activities.”

Malaya then called on China “in the face of its repeated denials” to open Bajo de Masinloc to international inspection and for third-party inspectors from relevant United Nations bodies or respected environmental organizations to determine the true situation therein in order to protect the environment.

In a rebuttal to a post made by Global Times on the social media platform X, Tarriela, on the other hand, showed a photo of the dead turtle and giant clams which he said were brought to China by fishermen from Tanmen, a small fishing town in Hainan province.

“Then, tell me: who regularly commits the crime against humanity by destroying the marine environment in Bajo De Masinloc? I am curious, do you enjoy preparing these creatures as soup or a special dish?” he stated in a post on his X account.

“It is important to note that these incidents were previously reported to the national government by the Philippine Coast Guard. In the spirit of transparency, the NTFWPS (National Task Force on West Philippine Sea) Chair (Eduardo Año) believes it is crucial to make these images public so that the Filipino people can gain a comprehensive understanding of the illegal activities conducted by Chinese fishermen, even during the previous administration,” he said.

Tarriela likewise emphasized that despite the 2016 arbitral award acknowledging the detrimental impact of China’s destructive fishing practices on the marine environment and severe damage to coral reefs and violations of obligations to preserve and protect fragile ecosystems and endangered species’ habitats, Chinese fishermen continue to engage in the substantial harvest of endangered sea turtles, coral, and giant clams in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, aside from the damages presented by Malaya and Tarriela, Atin Ito Coalition also reported that fishermen going to the shoal told them that they saw China Coast Guard and People’s Liberation Army-Navy personnel who are now guarding the shoal have also started to install pipes somewhere in the middle.