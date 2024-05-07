A ranking official of the National Security Council (NSC) Monday said there is no need to investigate Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (AFP Wescom) chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos after he was tagged by the Chinese Embassy in Manila as among those who agreed to a “new model” in managing the situation in Ayungin Shoal.

“I don’t think there is any cause for the investigation because this narrative coming from China is simply, you know, there to create dissent and sow disinformation sa ating mga kababayan (to our fellow Filipinos),” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

Earlier, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Wescom made repeated confirmations that ranking Philippine government officials have approved the “new model” to reduce tensions in Ayungin Shoal.

He also said Carlos is a decorated member of the Philippine Navy, aside from being one of its most senior officers.

“And kawawa naman siya at dinadawit siya dito sa mga (and it is unfair that he was dragged into these) insinuations, fake stories and fake news and disinformation coming from the Chinese Embassy,” Malaya said.

Malaya recounted that Carlos was among the Navy officials hurt in a resupply mission in March after they were harassed and water cannoned by the China Coast Guard.

“So, it’s really a tragedy na nadadawit iyong pangalan ni Vice Admiral Carlos (that his name was dragged into this),” Malaya said.

Such allegation is part of the so-called cognitive domain warfare by Beijing through rumors that may lower the morale of the military, Malaya said.

“You will create rumors na kesyo ganito, na hindi kayo handa, na mas malakas iyong kalaban, na ‘pag nagkakaroon ng giyera, matatalo naman kayo kasi ganito (that they are not prepared, that the opponent is stronger than them, and in case war erupts, you will just lose),” Malaya said.

“It seeks to advance a political objective. Which is what? To weaken the resolve of the Philippines in asserting our rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he added. (PNA)