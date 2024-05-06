National Security Adviser and National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) Eduardo Año blasted the Chinese Embassy for claiming a “new model” or “common understanding” regarding issues in the West Philippine Sea after a supposed gentleman’s agreement, calling such claims “absolutely absurd, ludicrous, and preposterous.”

Following the statement released by defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on the same issue, the National Security Council also issued a statement stating that Año had not spoken to any official from the Chinese Embassy since 2023 “directly or indirectly on any matter, much more to discuss any arrangement or deal with regards to our rightful and routine resupply operations in Ayungin Shoal.”

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not given anybody authority to talk with the Chinese Embassy and discuss matters regarding WPS.

“Neither I nor any other principals or officials from the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea have consented to nor committed to any proposal that will compromise the national interest from agents of a foreign power actively engaged in oppressing us in our territories and waters,” Año said.

“Nor will we ever even entertain proposals principally premised or grounded on the illegal, debunked, and fabricated 9 or 10 dash line,” he added.

The NSC chief further reminded the Chinese Embassy not to make such false claims and that they can never deceive the Filipino people with such “fabricated stories, bluffs, and fake exchanges of communication just to support your illegal claim of Philippine territory as well as to justify your illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions, particularly the use of military-grade lasers, water cannons, dangerous blocking maneuvers, and ramming of our vessels, which has caused wounded casualties on our side.”

He also called out the Chinese Embassy for going to the extent of creating a chat group, adding select members of the media to manipulate the information environment.

“In this chat group, instead of the media asking the question, the Embassy posts leading questions, which they themselves answer, providing them the opportunity to publish their corrosive narratives and scripted stories,” he said, adding that the media is then compelled to ask the Philippine government for comment, making them fall into the trap the Embassy has deceitfully sprung on them.

“Moreover, the timing of this story is clearly meant to distract from the bigger story of the piling of dead coral ruble in Pag-Asa Cays 1, 2, and 3, which is meant to create a high-tide man-made geologic feature between Pag-asa Island and Subi Reef in an attempt to reverse the findings of the 2016 Arbitral Award,” he elaborated.

“Given that this entire “arrangement story” is clearly fake news and disinformation, this will be the last time I will ever comment on this issue,” he concluded.