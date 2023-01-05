National Power Corporation (NPC) is scheduled to resume operation of its 10 MVA substation in Brooke’s Point, which was impacted by flooding.

NPC Palawan manager Frederick Barrios told Palawan News that the substation was out of service from 7 a.m. on Wednesday until this morning, January 5. The flooding was observed in their area at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

The NPC has received approval from the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to operate the substation after the flooding on its property has subsided. It is anticipated that operations will resume this morning.

“Binaha kasi siya—hindi kami makapag-operate. Ngayon ang alam ko nakahingi na kami ng clearance sa PALECO para i-operate uli ‘yong substation,” he said.

The 10 MVA substation of NPC supports the transmission of electricity from Narra to Brooke’s Point and to Bataraza.

“Nasu-suplayan man sila ng mga power generating company pero hindi fully restored ang power, naglo-load shedding. Hindi ko alam kung ano ginawa ni PALECO, kung anong area ang walang kuryente,” he said.

“Naghingi na kami ng clearance kaninang alas otso, siguro ngayon nag-operate na ang sub-station,” he added.

