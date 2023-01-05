The National Power Corporation (NPC) resumed operations in Taytay at 8 a.m. today after receiving enough fuel to power the town for one week.

According to Palawan manager Frederick Barrios, NPC received 40 KL from its supplier, Petron, as of 5 a.m. on Thursday.

He is unsure, however, whether the NPC’s head office has already settled the unpaid amount with Petron, which has resulted in the holding of its prior deliveries.

In addition to Petron, Northern Star also delivered 24 KL of fuel to the Taytay diesel power plant. It is a portion of the 38 kiloliters purchased by NPC from its remaining budget after the price of fuel declined.

The remaining deliverables of Northern Star are expected to arrive on Saturday.

“Hindi ko pa alam naging usapan [about payment]. I was just informed last night na magkakaroon ng delivery pero hindi pa siya fully restored na ibig sabihin tuloy-tuloy ang delivery ni Petron. Waiting pa rin kami kung ano magiging pag-uusap ng Napocor and Petron,” he said.

Barrios said the total of 64 KL will power the town for six to seven days. The NPC has resumed 24-hour operations after a brief shutdown on Tuesday night due to a lack of fuel.

If no new delivery updates are received, the NPC will discuss the possibility of reducing operating hours with the Taytay local government unit.

“One week lang halos yan, hindi pa kami makakapagsabi kung tuloy-tuloy. Ngayon ay i-24 hours muna namin then makikipag-usapan ako kay mayor,” he said.

Meanwhile, there have been no delivery updates for the towns of San Vicente and El Nido, where supplies are expected to last until January 8. The NPC has already told local governments that starting Friday, January 5, they will cut back operation hours.

