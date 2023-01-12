The National Power Corporation (NPC) has began reducing its operating hours in Cuyo island town because of fuel shortage.

Frederick Barrios, the area manager for Palawan, stated that the reduction in operating hours began on Wednesday and that he has already informed the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) and the local government unit of Cuyo that the current situation was implemented to conserve fuel.

In a text message, Barrios told Palawan News that the reduced operating hours would last until January 20, but there was no word on whether another delivery would be made after that date.

“This situation compelled us again to implement reduction in our operations to stretch the current availability (of) fuel,” Barrios noted in a letter.

The NPC will reduce 12 hours of daily operations on January 11 at 12 am. The affected areas are all barangays of Cuyo and Magsaysay towns.

There is no service starting from 12 a.m. to 12 noon and will be resumed from 12 noon to midnight.

It will resume normal operations if issues have been resolved, stressing that NPC exerts effort to address the fund sourcing concern, Barrios added.

