Certain areas of Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan will experience an 11-hour (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) power outage on August 5 (Saturday), followed by rotational outages on August 6 (Sunday), to facilitate critical maintenance activities that will be conducted by the National Power Corporation (NPC) and the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

The maintenance activities include NPC tie line maintenance, PPGI power transformer annual preventive maintenance, and retightening of conductors/termination of power cable in the PALECO Substation.

PALECO information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada said these tasks are essential to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the power grid in the affected areas.

The municipalities of Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran (mainland), Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola, and Bataraza, along with the barangays under Lucbuan Feeders 1 and 2 (Lucbuan Feeder 1 – Brgy. Lucbuan, Brgy. Maruyugon, Brgy. Manalo, Brgy. Salvacion, Brgy. Macarascas, and Brgy. Bahile to Brgy. Buenavista; Lucbuan Feeder 2 – Brgy. Lucbuan to Brgy. Langogan) will be affected by the scheduled blackout.

The blackout is necessary as the power grid will be restored from island operation to normal operation. The transition requires careful maintenance and technical procedures to ensure a seamless return to regular power supply. The restoration of the grid is expected to improve overall power distribution and stability.

They have assured residents that every effort will be made to complete the maintenance activities within the scheduled timeframe. However, in the event that additional time is needed or any unforeseen issues arise, the blackout period may be extended.

NPC and PALECO also stated that power restoration might happen earlier than expected if the necessary supply is available. Additionally, a curtailment schedule may be implemented in advance if deemed necessary.

During the blackout period, downstream reclosers will be given priority for load shedding, and voltage load curtailment (VLC) measures will be implemented first before any load shedding takes place.

Local residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to prepare for the temporary power outage by taking necessary precautions for their electrical appliances and equipment.

The NPC and PALECO have assured the public that they are committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient maintenance operation to minimize any inconvenience to consumers. They have urged everyone’s cooperation and understanding during the scheduled blackout.

August 5, 2023 (Saturday)

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

GMA CIRCUIT

Portions of Barangays San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel and Naval Road, 570th Composite Tactical Wing Compound at Naval Compound.

GMA Initial – From PALECO Substation, All households and establishments along Solid Road – GoHotel, Robinsons Palawan, RGMA, Solid Road to Kalayaan Subdivision, Garden Gate Subdivision, Songcayaon Subdivision Phase 2, and Moreno Ville, Tarabidan Road, Tabingan Road, BM Road, R. Cabanag Road, Villon Road, Venturillo Road 1 & 2, SM Kabayan HOA, portion of Factor Road – from corner of BM Road to Lanzanas Road corner Factor Road

Factor Recloser – Portion of Factor Road – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor Road going to Libis Road to Costa Palawan, Tabang Road, Heredero Road(Libis), Ligaya Street, Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon Road, Atrias Road, Lucero Street, Bagalay Street,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones Road Single Phase Line, F. Lagan Road (Libis), Tucay Road, Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang Street, Sun Flower Street, Sampaguita Street, Palanca Road, Western Homes, Cabiguen Street, Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn Road, Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas Street, Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP Road, portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan Road, Fundador Road, to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser – Naval Road, 570th, Gen. Madrid Road, Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas Street

IWAHIG CIRCUIT

Brgy. Sta. Monica and portion of Brgy. Tiniguiban.

PENRO Recloser – Penro Road,DWRM Radyo Pilipinas Palawan, Department of Environmental and Natural Resources and City Environmental Natural Resources (CENRO) – Puerto Princesa, Oisca Road, Department of Publc Works andd Highways (DPWH), Rafols Road, Civil Service Commission – Palawan, Puerto Princesa School of Arts and Trades (PPSAT), Hall of Justice Puerto Princesa, Western Philippine University (WPU) Sta. Monica, PAJARA Area, Balayong Park, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, Dandal Road, Princesa Vill., Purok San Francisco Brgy. Tiniguiban, Reginio Road, Old and New City Hall, Purok Sandiwa Tiniguiban to Marina De Bay

Brgy. Tiniguiban – Purok San Francisco to City Jail

SAN JOSE CIRCUIT

Portion of Barangay San Manuel and Barangays San Jose, Tagburos, Sta. Lourdes, Bacungan to Portion of Brgy. Salvacion.

San Jose Initial – From PALECO Substation going to San Manuel National Highway, Portion of Kaakbayan, Pablico Road1,2, 3, 4, Villa Manuel Subd., Pagayona Road, Dacanay Road 1 and 2, New Market, Portion of Brgy. San Jose, San Jose National Highway, Langka Street, Tiansuy Road, San Jose Memorial Park, Yara Road, La Asuncion HOA, Santiago Road, Martinez Road, StreetMary’s Village, Employee’s Village San Jose, Tambis Road, Lomboy Street going to Kuyba Almoneca, Dacillo Subd., Joseph D Saint HOA, Kamalay Subd., Carlou Ville, Lomboy Road Seabreeze Subd., Caimito Road, Gabuco Road, Portion of Brgy. Tagburos, Santol Road, Sitio Lupang Pangako, Abordo Subd., Sunrise Subd., Jaranilla, Subd., Seashore HOA, Baybay HOA, Kasoy Street, going to Alta Homes, NHA Ville, Prince Vill, Villa grande, Kasoy Road to Paduga Road, Purok El Rancho, Villa Princesa Phase 1 & 2.

San Manuel Recloser – Tonies Mart Ricemill/Bodega, E. Rivera Road,to BBG Store, Green Valley Subd., Households and establishments near Balay Tuko Garden Inn, Puerto Bed and Breakfast, AKC Country Home to corner of Solid Road, Campus Vill., Margarita Vill., Dagot Road, Households and establishments near San Manuel Brgy. Hall, households and establishments along Manuel Austria Memorial Elementary School to Sir John Seaside Village, household and establishments along BGG store to Typoco Vill., Pk. Pag-asa, Mendoza Ville, Pangilinan Subd., Blessed Homeowners Association, Microtel rd /Emerald Beach Road to Microtel.

Mendoza Recloser – Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy Street to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga Road, New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan Road – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Brgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano Road to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina, PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes.

WESCOM CIRCUIT

Portions of Barangays San Pedro, Model, Maningning, Manggahan, San Miguel and Bancao-Bancao.

WESCOM Initial – From PALECO Substation, Portion of San Manuel Highway – Holiday Suites Palawan, Fil Oil Gasoline Station, Crossfit Gym, Lingnam Restaurant, Hue Hotel, Puerto Princesa City Police Office San Pedro, Hotel Centro, Andres Road, Lanzanas Road, Aicon Plaza, One Asenso, San Pedro Elementary School, Brgy. San Pedro Brgy. Hall, Palawan Pawnshop San Pedro Branch, Cost Plus Commercial Building, Daniel’s Business Alley II Building (located at corner of Libis Road and San Pedro Highway), Almira building, SJD Center compound, JVPC building, Pediapco Centre building, Alton General Merchandise, Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, ERC Plaza, Mc Donalds San Pedro, Delos Reyes Road 1 and Delos Reyes Road 2, Petron San pedro, AMA Computer College, Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), Caltex Malvar to SM City Puerto Princesa

Buncag Recloser – Baltan Street to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia Street – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao Street – from Malvar Street corner Lacao Street, to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang Road, Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan Street, Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy Road – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy Road to Fersal Hotel.

Chariot Recloser – Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO Road, , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco Road – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC Road, and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Road – JCA Compound, Brgy. Bancao-bancao Brgy. Hall, Villarosa Road, Jacana Road, Macawili Road, Circumferencial Road, Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete Road, Camella Homes,Households along Abueg Road

POBLACION CIRCUIT

Portions of Barangays San Pedro, Tiniguiban, Maningning, Model Manggahan, Bancao-Bancao and Barangays Mandaragat, Matahimik, Tagumpay, Seaside, Bagong Pag-asa, Maligaya, Matiyaga, Mabuhay, Liwanag, Kalipay, Masigla, Maunlad, Pagkakaisa, Princesa, Bagong Silang, Masipag, Magkakaibigan, Masikap, Tanglaw.

Poblacion Initial – From PALECO Substation, portion of San Manuel National Highway, Lustre Commercial Complex – RCBC San Manuel Branch, Gaisano, and Nano Computer Shop, portion of San Pedro National Highway, Castro Road, Magbanua Road 1 and Magbanua Road 2, Abaa Road going to Kawayanan Resort, TGT Vulcanizing Shop,OCS 2 building, Caltex-Drugman San Pedro, Palawan Uno Hotel, Eastville Compound – SSS, Sitel, Metrobank, Palawan Medical City, portion of Malvar Road – Philippine Statistic Office, Mercury Drug Malvar Branch, New Buncag and Old Buncag, Palawan Pawnshop Malvar Branch, portion of H. Mendoza Street from corner of Malvar Street going to Rengel Center and Teslinque Computer Sales, Areas near Olympic Construction Supply, China Bank Malvar Branch, Great Wall Supermart, portion of Valencia Street – from Jollibee Valencia going to Ramtan, Tonies Mart, Calle Bajo, Old Public Market, portion of Burgos Street – from Malvar Street corner Burgos Street to Burgos Street corner Rizal ave., Bonoan Road, Unitop Mall, Sunlight Hotel Palawan, Baywalk, Philippine Ports Authority, Quezon Street, Holy Trinity University, portion of Sandoval Street going to corner of Taft Street, Del Pilar Street, portion of Roxas Street – from Malvar Street corner Roxas Street to Rizal ave. corner Roxas Street, and portion of Rizal avenue – from PCBS, Dimalanta Building, Palawan Pawnshop Head Office to corner of Burgos-Rizal avenue.

PILTEL Recloser – Portion of Roxas Street – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo Street, B. Mendoza Street, Tagumpay Street, Reynoso Street, Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio Street), from Bonifacio Street going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini Street to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet Street, Abad Santos Street – from corner of Roxas Street to Macasaet Street, Taft Street – Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority), NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval Street going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio Street, Parola Road going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetary, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols Road

Manalo Recloser – From Pilot Manalo to Manga Street, Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia Street – from corner of Manalo Street to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo Street – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo Street, Street Peter Chapel Manalo Street, Lacao Street, from Street Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez Street branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez Street, going to Recaido Road 1, Recaido Road 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo Road, Liberty Road to Liberty Quimson, Altas Road, Liberty Puloy, Gabuco Road, Abad Santos Street to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo Street to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo Street, Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo Street, Rengel Road, Dela Cuesta Road, Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero Road, Manalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

IRAWAN FEEDER

Portion of Brgy. Sta. Monica and Barangays Sicsican, Irawan, Iwahig, Montible, Sta. Lucia, Napsan Luzviminda and Mangingisda

Macasaet Recloser – Portion of Sta. Monica, Mitra Road, Hilltop Pool and Villa, Commodore E. Hernandez Mansion, Puerto Vista Restaurant and Pension House, Baker’s Hill, Mitra Ranch, Panja Resort Palawan, Transient Homeowners Association, Forbes Hill, Beverly Hills, Purok Pagkakaisa Brgy. Sta. Monica, Brgy. Sicsican – Wilcon Depot, Citywood Subdivision, Golden Harvest Subdivision, Alfonso Subdivision, Golden Valley Subdivision, Filamer Subdivision, Villa Ello Subdivision, Diamond Village, Purok Palawan Cherry, Purok Banaba, Ledesma Homeowners Association, Purok Narra, Sicsican Housing, Purok Talisay, Macedonia Homeowners Association, Villa Pipen, Sitio Prince Ville, Eden Ville Homeowners Association, Good Samaritan Homeowners Association, Binuatan Homeowners Association, Sitio Apan, Camella Homes – Sicsican, Purok Fire Tree, Dimalanta Road, Virginia Subdivision 1,2,3,4,&5, Floraville Homeowners Association, Purok Anonang, Medina Subdvision, Supe Ville Homeowners Association, Purok Lanzonez, Sicsican Elementary School,

•Resuma Recloser – Irawan Core Shelter, Irawan National Highschool, Purok Acacia, Purok Sampaloc, Sampaloc Street, Brgy. Irawan, Irawan Zone 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, & 12, Irawan Public Market, Irawan Terminal, Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation (Crocodile Farm), PIADPO, Department of Agriculture (Livestock), Purok Masagana, Brgy. Irawan, Sitio Kabudlungan, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm Employees Village, Sitio Solomon, Sitio Soliman, Brgy. Iwahig – Central Sub-Colony, Sitio Bucana, Brgy. Montible – Montible Sub-Colony, Brgy. Napsan, Brgy. Bagong-Bayan, Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Brgy. Luzviminda – Sitio Binunsalian, Purok Rubber, Bgy. Mangingisda – Purok Puting Buhangin, Purok Paglaum, Purok Magsasaka, Purok Rolling Hills, Purok Bagong Silang, Purok Magtulungan

LACSAMANA RECLOSER

Portions of Brgy. San Pedro and Tiniguiban.

From Lacsamana Road corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico Road, Nadayao Road, Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao Road distribution line), Pineda Road, Socrates Road, UHOA Road, Tiniguiban Mayo Road, Escaño Road, Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU Road to PSU Main Campus/Compound.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

MUNICIPALITIES OF ROXAS, TAYTAY, DUMARAN (MAINLAND), NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA AND BATARAZA for the restoration of grid from island operation to normal operation.

August 6, 2023 (Sunday)

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

12:00 NN – 7:00 PM

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

MUNICIAPALITIES OF ROXAS, TAYTAY, DUMARAN (MAINLAND), NARRA, BROOKE’S POINT, SOFRONIO ESPANOLA AND BATARAZA for the restoration of grid from island operation to normal operation.