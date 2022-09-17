- Advertisement by Google -

Due to National Power Corporation (NPC) tie line maintenance work, Puerto Princesa City, including the municipalities of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola, and Roxas, will experience a 2-day power interruption from September 17–18, according to Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

PALECO informed that the curtailment is “due to unavailability of NPC-PALECO 69kV Tie Line Replacement, installation, test & commissioning of GCB for 521IR4 and maintenance of detected hotspots.”

The Northern Palawan town of Roxas, as well as the southern towns of Narra, Brooke’s Point, and Sofronio Espanola, will also be impacted “due to the restoration of the grid from island operation to normal operation.”

On September 17, the following areas will be affected from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 noon:

- Advertisement -

Factor Recloser including, Portion of Factor rd. – from corner of Lanzanas-Factor rd. going to Libis rd. to Costa Palawan, Tabang rd., Heredero rd.(Libis), Ligaya st., Nottingham Villas, A. Jalandoon rd., Atrias rd., Lucero st., Bagalay st.,Bountiful Village, Magbanua Subd., from Costa Palawan 3 phase line to Valones rd. Single Phase Line, F. Lagan rd. (Libis), Tucay rd., Wescom rd to Kalayaan Beach, Ilang-ilang st., Sun Flower st., Sampaguita st., Palanca rd., Western Homes, Cabiguen st., Kalikasan Homes, Princesa Homes, Hagedorn rd., Pk. Westwood, Kensingston Place, Badenas st., Cunanan Subd., Sitio Consolidated, Tinio Ville/Subdivision, Hartman Subd., MP rd., portion of 570th, Portion of San Miguel Highway, Puerto Princesa City International Airport, R. San Juan rd., Fundador rd., to Mccoy’s Pizza.

Kalikasan Recloser including Naval Road.(from Tapping of Recloser PP3823), 570th, Gen. Madrid Road., Naval District IV, Naval Vill., Rosas St.

From 12:10 noon – 2:55 p.m., the following areas will be affected:

Buncag & Chariot Recloser including Baltan st. to Baltan-Runway, Junction 1, Rizal Avenue-Junction 1 to corner of Valencia st. – BLC Green Building (Bureau of Internal Revenue Building), Tiki Bar, Emcor Rizal Avenue, Drugman Rizal Ave., Empire Suites building, Budget Home Depot Rizal Avenue Branch, Areas near Union Bank, Establishments near Itoy’s Coffee Haus, Land Bank, GETAN Square Building, Chowking and Jollibee Rizal Avenue branch, Portion of Lacao st. – from Malvar st. corner Lacao st., to Jollibee Rizal Branch, Areas near NCCC Mall, AVON Building, Establishment within STI College Building, Carandang rd., Areas near Dunkin Donuts Rizal Avenue, BDO Bank, PS Bank Rizal Avenue, Bank of Commerce, Metrobank, Establishments near Mc Donalds Rizal Avenue, BPI Rizal Avenue, Skylight Hotel, Eastwest Bank, Establishments near Midtown Sales, Elohim Centrum, Formosa Computer World, Establishments within Pacific Plaza Building, Mendoza Park, and Philippine National Bank (PNB) Rizal Avenue, Rizal Avenue-Junction1 to Dagomboy – Capitol, RCBC Rizal Avenue Branch, Establishments near ABCd Convenience Store, Lagan st., Establishments near Kinabuch, Dagomboy rd. – Establishments near Ivywall Hotel, Stellar Grounds, Establishments near Samgyupsalamat, Households/Establishments along Dagomboy rd. to Fersal Hotel. Old Airport going to Pardeco-Canigaran Beach, Rizal Avenue Extension, Households and Establishments near PAGASA, JCA Hangar, Households and Establishments along PEO rd., , PEO compound, Households and Establishments along Pardeco rd. – Rene Saigon Restaurant, VRC Rd., and Canigaran Beach. Households and Establishments along Abrea Rd. – JCA Compound, Bgy. Bancao-bancao Bgy. Hall, Villarosa rd., Jacana rd., Macawili rd, Circumferencial rd., Acacia Tree Garden, Dang Maria, Princesa Garden, Puerto Aventura, Households along Gabinete rd., Camella Homes,Households along Abueg rd.,

From 2:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., the following areas will be affected:

Piltel and Manalo Recloser including Portion of Roxas st. – from Piltel going to Quito Area (Abordo st., B. Mendoza St., Tagumpay St., Reynoso St., Skylight Convention Center to Bonifacio St.), from Bonifacio st. going to MMG-PPC Cooperative Hospital, portion of Mabini st. to Recaido Mabini of Macasaet St., Abad Santos st. – from corner of Roxas St. to Macasaet st., Taft St. – Immaculate Conception Cathedral, NFA (National Food Authority) , NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), Sandoval st. going to Pilot Manalo, Bonifacio st., Parola rd. going to Lighthouse – Puerto Princesa Old Cemetery, Loyola Memorial Park, and Rafols rd.From Pilot Manalo to Manga st., Areas near Pilot Burgos, portion of Valencia St. – from corner of Manalo St. to Land Transportation Office, East Central School, Portion of Manalo St. – Areas near Palawan National School Manalo st., St. Peter Chapel Manalo St., Lacao st., from St. Peter Manalo going to areas near RVM Transient House, Pambato Cargo Forwarder Inc., Areas near Western Motors, Tropical Sun Inn., Areas Near Petal Printing Press, Calter Gasoline Station Manalo corner Fernandez st. branch going to Capitol Commercial Complex, (not included Capitol), Fernandez st., going to Recaido Rd. 1, Recaido Rd. 2 and Recaido Mabini, G. Bacomo rd., Liberty rd. to Liberty Quimson, Altas rd., Liberty Puloy, Gabuco rd., Abad Santos St. to Abad Santos Extension., Seventh Day Adventist Church Manalo st. to Payuyo Pension, Areas near Gregorio Oquendo Memorial Elementary School, Areas in Diaz-Manalo St., Areas near House of Big Brother, Areas near Barangay Hall of Barangay Milagrosa, Areas Near Banlisasayaw Grill Manalo St., Rengel Rd., Dela Cuesta rd., Manalo Extension going to Palawan Hope Christian School, Manalo Extension to Heredero RdManalo Extension to Palawan Polytechnic College (MATS), Areas near Hibiscus Garden Inn, Areas near Haim Chicken Inato Manalo Extension and One Manalo Place, and Areas near Constantino Compound.

From 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the municipality of Narra, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola and Roxas

On September 18, the following areas will be affected:

9:30am-12:15pm, Lacsamana Recloser including Lacsamana rd. corner Tiniguiban National Highway going to Junction 2, Tiniguiban Highway going to Abanico rd., Nadayao rd., Budget Home Depot San Pedro (source tapped at Nadayao road distribution line), Pineda rd., Socrates rd., UHOA rd., Tiniguiban Mayo rd., Escaño rd., Kalye Seksi, establishments and houses near Tiniguiban Elementary School, Purok San Francisco, City Jail, Blessy Homes Subdivision, PSU rd. to PSU Main Campus/Compound.

From 12:10 PM-2:55 PM, the following areas will be affected:

Tagburos National Highway corner Kasuy st. to Sta. Lourdes Highway – Tumbaga rd., New Tagburos Vill., Tagburos Relocation Site, Tagburos Highway to Tagburos Slaughter House, Los Pigados, Pathmosville, Tagburos Aplaya, Sta. Lourdes National Highway to Sta. Lourdes to Irawan rd. – Flying Horse HOA, Pk. Pulang Lupa Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Centro 1 and 2 Sta. Lourdes, Pk. Magsasaka, going to Sitio Busngol, Portion of Bgy. Sicsican, Ranchero 1 & 2, Pastoda HOA, Don Eduardo Village, Rampano rd. to Removille Purok Ilang-ilang, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Honday Bay, Viet Ville, Sta. Lourdes Highway to Citra Mina



MAGARWAK RECLOSER

PNP Maritime Sitio Magarwak Bgy. Sta. Lourdes, All establishments and households in Bgy. Bacungan, Bgy. Sta. Cruz, Bgy. Salvacion, Bgy. Bahile, Bgy. Macarascas, Bgy. Buenavista, Bgy. Tagabinet, Bgy. Manalo, Bgy. Maruyogon, Bgy. Lucbuan, Maoyon, Bgy. Babuyan, Bgy. San Rafael, Bgy. Tanabag, Bgy. Concepcion, Bgy. Binduyan to Bgy. Langogan.

From 2:50pm-5:30pm, Tony’s Mart Ricemill/Bodega, E. Rivera rd.,to BBG Store, Green Valley Subd., Households and establishments near Balay Tuko Garden Inn, Puerto Bed and Breakfast, AKC Country Home to corner of Solid rd., Campus Vill., Margarita Vill., Dagot rd., Households and establishments near San Manuel Bgy. Hall, households and establishments along Manuel Austria Memorial Elementary School to Sir John Seaside Village, household and establishments along BGG store to Typoco Vill., Pk. Pag-asa, Mendoza Ville, Pangilinan Subd., Blessed Homeowners Association, Microtel rd /Emerald Beach rd. to Microtel.

From 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., the municipality of Narra, Brooke’s Point, S. Espanola and Roxas

PALECO also reminds the public that power curtailment and restoration may be conducted ahead of time or later than scheduled.

PALECO assures that the Emergency Response Plan will be implemented if necessary.

Sa halagang P50 na one-time payment, lifetime na perks ang balik sa’yo! Iyan ang Palawana Lifetime Suki Card, ang suki card ng mga #PalaParaan! 💚✨💯​

Mag-avail na sa pinakamalapit na Palawan branch sa iyong lugar. Bailis, maaasahan, walang kuskos-balungos. Iyan ang Palawan Pawnshop. #SULITPAGSUKISAPALAWAN

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts