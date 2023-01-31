The National Power Corporation (NPC) has warned residents living near the transmission line from Roxas to Taytay to be cautious around live power while their personnel conduct 24-hour testing to connect Taytay to Palawan’s main grid.

The testing started at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and will end at the same time today, January 31, according to NPC Palawan manager Fred Barrios.

The NPC initially coordinated with the barangays where the new electric poles will be installed.

“Baka may mga bata na naglalaro or mga tao mula sa bundok, dumaan doon, may mga kahoy makadikit sila sa main line, sa conductor namin. For safety lang,” he said.

“Yong mga tao na nakatira sa malapit sa transmission line namin ay mag-ingat, wag masyado (dumikit) sa linya namin. Nagti-testing kami, nagiging live yon, may kuryente na papasok sa linya namin na yon,” he added.

Taytay town will be connected to the main grid of Palawan and will be energized by providers from Puerto Princesa.

