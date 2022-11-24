The National Power Corporation (NPC) assured that fuel would always be available in El Nido, San Vicente, and Taytay and that working hours would not be cut because the new supplier promised to deliver the fuel on November 24.

Frederick Barrios, who is in charge of the Palawan area, said that Northern Star, the new supplier in Palawan, told NPC that it would start delivering within a day.

It will be the next supply to be used by towns after the recent delivery made by the old supplier, Petron, on Wednesday night. El Nido received 80 kilos (kL) and San Vicente received 20 kL from Petron.

“Magsisimula na siya mag-deliver until ma fulfill ang contract. So continuous delivery na, nothing to worry then,” he said.

The contract was awarded to the new supplier by NPC in the last quarter. Before the expected delivery on Thursday, the NPC wrote the mayor’s office of El Nido about the possible reduction of operating hours due to delayed delivery starting November 24.

NPC further explained that this measure would be better than operating “run to zero” of supplies. El Nido has the largest consumption of 23,000 liters per day, while Taytay has 8,000 liters and San Vicente has 4,500 liters.

“Ang ibang areas kasi ay maliliit lang ang consumption so malaki ang stock nila hanggang December. Itong mga area na ito kasi malaki ang consumption lalo na ang El Nido na almost 20,000 liters kada araw,” he said.

Barrios did not mention yet the duration of the Northern Star’s contract in Palawan, but it will cover the end of 2022 and until 2023.

