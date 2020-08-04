NPA vows to investigate Rescue 165 vehicle ambush

In a statement sent to Palawan News on Tuesday, the Bienvenido Valleber Command (BVC) said it is investigating the incident on orders of its higher command, the Melito Glor Command.

The New People’s Army (NPA) has issued a statement neither confirming nor denying its role in this weekend’s ambush of a frontliner vehicle in Roxas that resulted in the death of a government nurse.

“Nang makarating sa kaalaman ng pamunuan ng Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) ang nangyaring ambush sa Rescue 165, kaagad na naglabas ng kautusan ito upang imbestigahan kung sangkot ang anumang yunit ng NPA-Palawan sa insidente,” Salvador Luminoso, BVC spokesperson said.

A Rescue 165 nurse of the province was killed in the ambush carried out Sunday afternoon by armed members of the NPA in Barangay Dumarao, Roxas.

The fatality in the ambush was Rescue 165 nurse Algerome Bernardo, 51.

The driver of the rescue vehicle identified as Alex dela Peña, 51, was also hurt and was brought to a medical facility for treatment, according to a spot report of the Roxas municipal police.

The other two passengers were Christopher Tamolin, 39, and Armando Carbajosa, 49, who were unhurt.

The group was reportedly on their way back to Dumaran from Puerto Princesa City aboard a white Toyota Hi-Lux when the ambush was carried out by a group of armed men.

The provincial government had accused the NPA as being behind the ambush.

NPA spokesperson Salvador Luminoso said they will conduct a “fair investigation” on the incident.

“Tinitiyak ng BVC sa publiko, sa pamilya, sa mga kaibigan at alyado na gagawin nito ang patas na imbestigasyon alinsunod sa mga proseso ng rebolusyonaryong sistema ng hustisya ng Demokratikong Gubyernong Bayan at Alituntunin ng NPA. Kung mapatunayang may yunit ng BVC na imbuwelto ay nakahanda itong magbigay ng indemnipikasyon sa mga napinsala at nasaktan,” Luminoso said.

“Ang diwa ng taus-pusong paglilingkod sa sambayanan ang prinsipyong nasa likod at gumagabay sa bawat Pulang mandirigma at kumander na tiyaking hindi mapipinsala ang mga sibilyan at kanilang ariarian sa mga aksyong militar ng NPA. Gayunman, hinaharap nito ang responsibilidad sa mga kaso ng pagkakamali na maaaring lumitaw sa proseso ng pagpapatupad ng kanyang tungkulin militar,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Nurses Association-Palawan Chapter, in a public post shared Saturday on Facebook, called for justice for the slain nurse.

