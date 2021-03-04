NPA rebel surrenders to PNP in Puerto Princesa

A 17-year-old member of the Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to the police in Barangay Marufinas on Monday (March 1).

“Ka Marky”, a resident of the said barangay, surrendered after two years of being a regular member of the leftist movement, said Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares.

Azares said Ka Marky was recruited to the BVC by NPA members whom he only identified as Ka Rey, Ka Jared, and Ka Rona.

“Na-recruit siya noong 2019. Sabi niya, dumaan ang grupo ng NPA sa kanilang lugar at sinamahan nila [ang mga] ito patungo sa Barangay Tanabag. Tapos, hindi na sila pinaalis, nag-training na sila sa paghawak ng armas kaya candidate member na siya ng call pledge member ng NPA sa Palawan,” said Azares.

He said Ka Marky and the other recruits were promised to be given salaries that was why they were convinced to become rebels. However, he did not receive any salary.

Ka Marky reportedly told them that he can no longer endure the hard life in the mountain. Azares said the young rebel chose to capitulate after learning about the government’s local integration program.

He said Ka Marky’s voluntary surrender was also encouraged by three other rebels who went down and yielded in January this year.

“Frustration na mag-stay sa bundok dahil mahirap ang buhay doon tapos pinangakuan ka pa ng sahod na hindi naman binibigay. Nabalitaan niya ang programa ng gobyerno kaya sumuko na siya,” he said.

“May nauna ng tatlong sumuko noong January, natulungan natin sa [pamamagitan ng] gobyerno, at ang mga ito naman ang umikayat kay Ka Marky na sumuko din,” Azares added.

He said Ka Marky is undergoing debriefing and the government process to be re-integrated to society.