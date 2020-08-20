NPA rebel surrenders to 3rd Marine Brigade in Palawan

The Provincial Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC), in a statement posted Thursday on social media, identified the surrenderee as 25-year-old Taytay residents Jenel Abila, alias Carl, Benhart, Jepoy, and Obet.

A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) voluntarily surrendered Tuesday to government troops in southern Palawan.

The Provincial Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF ELCAC), in a statement posted Thursday on social media, identified the surrenderee as 25-year-old Taytay residents Jenel Abila, alias Carl, Benhart, Jepoy, and Obet.

He reportedly surrendered on August 18 to the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT-4) and the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde).

PTF ELCAC said in the statement that Abila is a member of the Kilusang Larangang Guerilla-South Platoon Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA)-4E that operates in southern Palawan.

Based on the report, Abila decided to surrender because of poverty in the mountains

“Ayon kay Jenel, nagdesisyon syang sumuko dahil sa gutom, kulang sa tulog at sobrang hirap na kanyang dinanas sa bundok dahil sa patuloy na ginagawang operasyon ng tropa ng pamahalaan,” PTF ELCAC said.

Around two weeks ago, a certain NPA member Jimboy Tayud Lunod, 19, also surrendered to the government.

Governor Jose Chavez Alvarez emphasized that their voluntary surrender was the result of the ongoing focused military operation (FMO) in the area.

He also urged the remaining members of the NPA to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the government.

“Kaya nananawagan kami sa mga natitira pang myembro ng rebeldeng grupo dito sa Palawan na hindi pa huli ang lahat upang magbagong buhay. Huwag kayong matakot na sumuko at makipag-ugnayan lamang kayo sa pinakamalapit na kampo ng militar o sino mang kinauukulan. Ang gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng PTF-ELCAC ay handa sa inyong pagbabalik at may mga benepisyong nakalaan para makapagsimula kayo sa pagbabagong buhay,” Governor Alvarez said.

Currently, Abila is under the custody of MBLT-4 and is undergoing custodial debriefing.

