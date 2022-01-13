Government troops operating in the hinterlands of Sitio Bayugon, Barangay Tinitian in the town of Roxas, have recovered firearms, ammunition, and other items believed to be owned by remaining rebel leader Sonny Rogelio, alias Ka Miggy, on January 11.

According to the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) on Thursday, they were discovered at an area considered to be one of Rogelio’s hideouts.

Rogelio, the Brigade previously said, is the only remaining leader of the Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan.

Recovered items and other materials from Sitio Bayugon include an M14 rifle, six M14 magazines, one 9mm magazine, 111 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, six rounds 5.56 ammunition, 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 15 rounds of cal22 ammunition, and a close combat optic.

Their recovery was part of the military operation carried out by the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) and the Western Command (WESCOM) to collect dangerous weapons hidden by the NPA’s Bienvenido Valliver Command (BVC) after the December 2021 encounter in Brgy. Tinitian.

The place where they were hidden, stated the 3MBde, was part of a set of information supplied by Justine Kate Raca (Ka Rohan) and Warren Pandanio (Ka Japet and Nike), two members of the BVC who are now in their custody.

Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, in a statement, reiterated his call for Ka Miggy to “return to the folds of the law and avail the government programs for rebel returnees.”