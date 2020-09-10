NPA fighter in Brooke’s Point encounter surrenders

(L-R) Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta, PTF ELCAC director for peace and order program added; rebel surrenderee Ka Daryl, and 3rd Marine Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Nestor Herico during the press conference on September 10, 2020.

According to the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), Ka Daryl is a member of the Iskwad Buntot (Tres) Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG)-Palawan, Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA)-4E as a “mandirigma” and medical officer.

A New People’s Army (NPA) fighter who reportedly escaped the military raid of their camp in Brooke’s Point last September 3 has surrendered to government authorities.

The NPA member, identified by the military as Jimbo Juan, alias Ka Glean, Kid, Megan, and Daryl, a Cuyunon resident of the island town of Coron in northern Palawan, was presented to the media in a press conference Thursday.

He was reportedly involved in the recent encounter between the 2nd Platoon, 61st Marine Company, Force Reconnaissance Group and the rebels in Sitio Kubuyoan, Brgy. Mainit in Brooke’s Point.

Ka Daryl said he was already planning to surrender before the encounter due to the hardship of living in the mountains.

“‘Yong naranasan kong hirap d’yan ay ‘yong maglakad ng gabi. Minsan natatapilok at nadudulas kaya hindi ka makalakad. Gutom at ‘yong maglakad kami ng malayo,” Ka Daryl said.

During the press conference, Ka Daryl was also able to talk to her mother (name withheld) in Coron whom he has not seen since 2019 when he joined the rebel group.

Ka Daryl spoke to her mother and assured her that his surrender was the right decision he made.

The government, on the other hand, welcomed Ka Daryl and urged the other rebels to give up their arms.

“We continue to call for the other rebels who are still out there in the mountains to surrender, to any local government officials, to media or anyone that could help. Our doors are open to accept them become law-abiding citizens,” 3MBde commander Brigadier General Nestor Herico said during the press conference.

“We know that you are all tired and that you all want to be with your families… let us help you because we can,” he added.

Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña also said that the government is providing assistance to rebel returnees including cash, livelihood, health, and education support.

“Ang provincial government ay mayroong LSIP at kung sila ay kwalipikado pa rin maka-avail ng E-CLIP ay pina-process natin ‘yon sa ating DILG. Bukod d’yan mayroon din tayong livelihood program. Ang kanilang pamilya ay puwede rin i-enroll sa PhilHealth, patuloy po lahat ‘yan under the provincial government,” Ablaña said.

She added that they also offer housing assistance in partnership with the National Housing Authority (NHA).

“The most recent ay ang housing, in partnership with NHA. Sa ngayon ay ongoing ang validation para sa mga naunang sumukong rebelde para sa kanilang eligibility,” she said.

In addition, Ablaña said they are also offering educational assistance for those who are still young.

“In some way kung hindi naman siya mabibigyan ng livelihood dahil bata ay ini-enroll at nire-refer natin sa TESDA at Alternative Learning System (ALS). Kung employable naman na sila ay puwede silang i-absorb ng government,” Ablaña added.

